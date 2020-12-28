What does the new joint measurement of Mt. Qomolangma mean for China-Nepal relations?

This is the most accurate and authoritative measurement to date of the world's highest point, settling longstanding discrepancies over its exact height. The news made headlines across the world, and is of huge value in terms of scientific research.

As this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal, the joint announcement of the new height is of extra significance to both countries.

Located in the Himalayan mountain range, Mount Qomolangma straddles the China-Nepal border. For hundreds of years, the peak has witnessed friendly exchanges between the two countries. For example, renowned Chinese monks Faxian and Xuanzang traveled to Nepal to worship the Buddha and obtain Buddhist scriptures. Meanwhile, famed Nepalese architect Araniko supervised the construction of the White Dagoba Temple in Beijing.

In 1961, China aided the construction of the Araniko Highway, which stretches across the Himalayas, connecting Kathmandu and the border town of Zhangmu in Tibet autonomous region. The highway has been serving as an important channel for trade and personnel exchanges between China and Nepal. In 2019, the Nepal-China joint venture Himalaya Airlines started operating direct flights between Beijing and Kathmandu, marking the first direct capital-to-capital service between the two countries.

The Himalayas, originally a natural barrier between China and Nepal, have been "broken down" by generations of friendly exchanges and practical cooperation, becoming a bond of friendship.

The joint measurement of Mount Qomolangma has also strengthened the emotional connection between China and Nepal. Teams from the two countries overcame difficulties and reached consensus on key issues after repeated discussion and consultation. This process also helped enhance mutual trust as China-Nepal relations have now been upgraded to a strategic partnership of cooperation.

Currently, Nepal is working hard to promote economic development and improve the lives of its people. Fueled by the Belt and Road Initiative, China and Nepal are developing a Trans-Himalayan Multi-dimensional Connectivity Network and deepening cooperation in business, culture and other fields. Such efforts are in line with the interests of both countries. The joint measurement marks a new milestone in this growing friendship and will help broaden bilateral cooperation on such issues as climate change and environmental protection.

The imposing Mount Qomolangma is the spiritual mountain of the Chinese people. It is also Nepal's calling card. This "Peak of Friendship" jointly safeguarded by the two countries bears testimony to China-Nepal relations marked by generations of equality and friendship. It will also witness future efforts to deepen friendly relations for common development and prosperity.

SOURCE China.org.cn