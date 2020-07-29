What Employers Can Do about Added Stress Around Returning to School

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As parents across the country face heightened stress and grapple with what to do about sending their kids back to school, leading organizations are stepping up to support working parents and address the added anxiety and associated costs this decision brings. Many large employers are turning to eMindful , the leading provider of live, virtual mindfulness solutions , to navigate this issue, protect the health and well-being of their population, and emerge from the pandemic stronger and more resilient.

"The past several months have caused unprecedented spikes in stress, and anxiety directly affecting employers' bottom lines," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "eMindful has met this challenge head on with our unique data-driven approach that analyzes real-time sentiments and behaviors and allows us to address evolving concerns such as the anxiety working parents are experiencing around their kids returning to school."

eMindful regularly surveys its participants and analyzes the data to gauge what they need in the moment. The organization uses these insights to create mindfulness resources and content with new mindfulness topics and skills shared every day. eMindful recognized concerns around returning to school early on and proactively developed a collection of applied mindfulness programs to empower parents and kids with the skills required to return to school with success. The organization will release the on-demand collection and will host three webinars on this topic in August. Organizations that are interested in supporting their population through mindfulness may receive free access to the webinars for their employees by contacting [email protected] .

"2020 continues to surprise us all with unprecedented challenges," said Denise Shields, PhD, Director of Curriculum, Delivery & Research, eMindful. "eMindful helps organizations build skills in their employees that improve clarity, support decision-making, and reduce stress, ultimately improving the health and productivity of their workforce during this difficult time."

Data on the impact of these evidence-based programs can be found at emindful.com .

