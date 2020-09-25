What Happens To Your Digital Stuff When You Die? Startup GoodTrust Launches First-Of-Its-Kind, Digital-Legacy Management Platform.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing GoodTrust Inc. ( www.MyGoodTrust.com ), a digital-legacy management startup dedicated to protecting the memory of loved ones and securing their assets after death. Founded by former Google executive Rikard Steiber, GoodTrust uses innovative technology and in-house experts to make it easy to memorialize social media accounts (incl. Facebook and Instagram), secure valuable photos and videos (incl. Google Photos and iCloud), stop subscription charges (incl. Netflix and Spotify) and close down accounts that are no longer needed (incl. LinkedIn). GoodTrust is compatible with more than 100 of the most popular sites and apps.

Steiber set out to build a service that will preserve and protect everyone's digital legacy and harness the power of technology to tackle a universal issue. GoodTrust plans start at $39.99; Facebook memorializations are initially offered at no cost to first responders and their families.

"COVID-19 has made it abundantly clear that we are never prepared for death and managing the digital presence of a loved one should be top of mind. Our mission at GoodTrust is to protect the digital legacy of everyone using new scalable technology," said Rikard Steiber CEO and founder of GoodTrust.

In a 2020 survey, 90% of U.S. adults responded that they do not know what happens to their digital assets (emails, photos, social media, online banking, sites/passwords) when they pass away and 84% would use a secure online service to transition those assets when they die. With more than 150,000 people dying globally every day1, the amount of dead people on the Internet is growing fast. As a result, countless families around the world struggle with how to manage their loved one's digital legacy.

"Death, wealth and possessions are as old as humanity," said Gopi Kallayil, Chief Evangelist, Digital Transformation and Strategy at Google. "Our digital life is a younger concept. And the digital assets there are even more valuable for your loved ones - your photos, your videos, your friendships, your story, your dreams, your accomplishments. Your entire life story in digital form. GoodTrust has a simple and brilliant solution to this most fundamental human problem."

Until now, even with the $1 trillion death-planning industry well established, protecting the memory of loved ones and securing digital assets has proved to be a complex challenge. Accounts may remain unknown to family members. Shuttering, memorializing or extracting content from the accounts of a deceased loved one is difficult, time consuming and costly with inconsistent processes across different sites.

"As we live more and more of our lives digitally, what does that mean for the kind of footprint we leave behind? GoodTrust is the single tool to help address our digital legacy," said Shoshana Ungerleider, M.D., founder of the End Well Foundation and advisor to GoodTrust.

The GoodTrust founding team includes serial entrepreneur CTO Markus Thorsveldt, COO Olivia Gorajewski, CFO Christian Lagerling and other ex-Googlers like Scott Levitan, Daniel Sieberg and advisors currently at Google such as Gopi Kallayil Chief Evangelist, Digital Transformation and Strategy and Tony Fagan VP of Ads Research Engineering.

You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com .

Please find the PR release, logos and photos on the drive:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XGj-ewLwJq458AWAWsv_fnUI7WJF7xaL?usp=sharing

1 https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/05/how-many-people-die-each-day-covid-19-coronavirus/

SOURCE GoodTrust

Related Links

https://www.mygoodtrust.com

