What If You're Imprisoned For Murder But Have Proof You're Innocent? If You're Lamar Burks, You Hire TransMedia Group To Represent You In Court Of Public Opinion

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently serving a 70-year prison sentence in Houston, TX for murder, Lamar Burks has retained the public relations firm TransMedia Group to retry his case in the Court of Public Opinion based on new evidence that has emerged.

"Frankly we're shocked to see so many affidavits of our client's innocence from people who were present when the murder occurred during a dice game in Houston, which have not seen the light of day.

"But that's all about to change with the PR campaign we're preparing for our new client who has been in prison since 2000," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Much of this new evidence will be presented at 10 AM on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in 208 District Court in Harris County, where Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee has been subpoenaed to appear, said Madden.

"Our publicity will show that among the evidence to be presented at this hearing will be proof that our client was in fact at his sister's wedding in Opelousas, LA at the time the murder of Earl Perry occurred on June 30, 1997.

TransMedia said it will show that the evidence that consisted of phone records, audio recording and affidavits from persons who were at the scene of the crime was not presented previously as it was in the possession of Burks habeas counsel who withdrew from the case in the middle of Burks hearing. Then it became the subject of a Federal civil rights violation complaint Burks filed with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Burks was sentenced on Oct. 30, 2000 to 70 years in prison for murder, which was the first and only conviction he ever had, said Madden.

Burks was in the entertainment business in Houston from 1992 to 2000.

The PR campaign also will be providing new insight into how the judge in Burks trial was a business partner of a DEA agent who allegedly forced an informant to implicate Burks as a way of getting incriminating evidence on songwriter and singer Prince whose works Burks was promoting through Burks HipHop, R&B music company, said Madden.

That agent's DEA partner Chad Scott was convicted Aug. 27, 2019 on seven counts of falsifying government documents, witness tampering and other crimes.

