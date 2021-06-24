What Impact Will the Pandemic Have On Corporate Real Estate Portfolios And The Work Week?

ATLANTA, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In two years, more than half (53 percent) of the corporations surveyed by CoreNet Global say that their overall corporate real estate portfolio will be smaller than it is today. For 15 percent of those surveyed, that reduction will be by more than 30 percent. For 26 percent of those anticipating declines the reduction will be between 10 and 30 percent and for the remainder the reduction will be less than 10 percent.

In addition, the corporate real estate professionals say that one half of the traditional work week will be spent in the traditional office, and the remaining half divided among home offices, co-working, or other remote locations.

While a clear majority (66 percent) say that the 9-5 work week is a thing of the past, 83 percent say that the office will remain as place for collaboration and teamwork.

Forty-four percent say that they now consider hiring employees regardless of where they are located, for 100 percent virtual work.

In May 2021 CoreNet Global conducted a survey of its worldwide membership to gain insight on how the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is impacting corporate real estate management. One hundred and forty-five leaders in corporate real estate responded.

About CoreNet Global

CoreNet Global is a non-profit association, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US), representing nearly 10,000 executives in 50 countries with strategic responsibility for the real estate assets of large corporations. The organization's mission is to advance the practice of corporate real estate through professional development opportunities, publications, research, conferences, designations and networking in 45 local chapters and networking groups globally. For more information, please visit www.corenetglobal.org or follow @CoreNetGlobal on Twitter.





SOURCE CoreNet Global