What Inglewood IS Doing Right

INGLEWOOD, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In just over a year, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers are expected to play their first games in their future home: the $5 billion LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park.

And by 2022, Super Bowl LVI is expected to be held at the cutting-edge, 298-acre entertainment destination in Inglewood, Calif.

This Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. PST, Mayor Butts of Inglewood reveals how he negotiated the return of the NFL to Southern California and more in a sit-down interview on UNEDITED WITH CARNEY SHEGERIAN™ as heard on TalkRadio 790 KABC-AM.

Shegerian, a renowned employee rights attorney and syndicated radio host, recently launched UNEDITED WITH CARNEY SHEGERIAN™, which airs every Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. PST on KABC 790-AM.

Week to week, he along with his co-host Randy Wang, who also hosts KABC's Morning Drive, tackle relevant topics with a legal spin.

