What Is It Like for an African American to Work in Ukraine?
The answer to that question can be found in the new TV show, American Hustle
Jun 09, 2021, 08:41 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hustle is a TV show based on a true story about an American who goes overseas to find new career opportunities. One season - one country. In the first season he finds them in Ukraine by becoming an English teacher. The protagonist will face a unique blend of comedic and cultural hurdles as he finds himself in unusual situations.
Why in Ukraine?
Ukraine is a post-Soviet country with a completely different mentality in comparison to America. Nevertheless it is a young democratic country, and because of its youth, the standard of living which Americans assume of a developed nation comes up short in Ukraine.
"This is a trailer and not a complete show. We hope to gain public interest and align with TV channels that would be interested in this production."
— Gregory Kucherkov, Producer
Link to American Hustle Trailer: https://youtu.be/K2esSP1-19I
Please feel free to contact us with any questions:
Gregory Kucherkov (Producer)
linkedin.com/in/gregorykucherkov/
347-580-6379
[email protected]
SOURCE Gregory Kucherkov
