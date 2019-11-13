‘What Is Love?' – Burberry Reveals Festive Campaign

Burberry's festive campaign is out today.

To mark his first festive campaign for the fashion house, Burberry Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci has assembled a cast of global talent to celebrate the notion of togetherness, union, hope and love.

The cast includes: Carla Bruni, Fran Summers, brand ambassadors Zhou Dongyu and Yoo Ah-in, Shay, Ikram Abdi Omar, Lea T, Boychild, Wu Tsang, Cecilia Chancellor, Sasha Pivovarova, Marina Morena, Mahmood and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The campaign centres around a film of the cast dancing to the soundtrack of 'What Is Love?' by Deee-Lite and is shot by renowned photography duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028104/What_Is_Love_Burberry_Campaign.pdf

