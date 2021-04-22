What Is 'Modern Love'?

When considering the ideal engagement ring and wedding band, more than half of respondents want the inclusion of a natural diamond and half prefer a design on the band. For those women who were fully involved in the engagement ring selection process, 81% indicated that their ring matches their ideal choice. Overall, nearly 3 out of 4 participants feel that the wedding band is a "must-have" when getting married.

Of those surveyed who purchased any type of fine jewelry before or during the pandemic, 59% acquired jewelry to give to their significant other or spouse. However, half of those surveyed bought jewelry for themselves! These responses were resounding across genders, as well as generations.

"Our study demonstrates that wedding bands and fashion jewelry play a significant role in any type of relationship today, whether it's between a couple or self-love," says Jenny Luker, President of Platinum Guild International USA. "Platinum jewelry is the perfect reflection of modern love since it's timeless, durable, and holds a diamond most securely. From a pair of classic stud earrings to an intricate wedding band, you can find a myriad of styles in a variety of prices too."

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for bridal and fashion jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

