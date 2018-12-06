What is responsive, engaging, and Navigator all over? Our new website: NavMP.com
11:44 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Management Partners (Navigator), a leading management and technology consulting firm, announces the launch of its new website: navmp.com
The new NavMP.com is here - offering an engaging, intuitive, and interactive user experience. Navigator's new site will be continually updated with curated thought leadership from the firm's high-performing, experienced consultants.
Visit the new site to check out Client Success Stories, White Papers and more! Visitors to the new site can also learn about the work Navigator does and what makes the firm a great place to work for its employees.
Check it out today!
About Navigator Management Partners
Navigator Management Partners is a management and information technology consulting firm. In business since 2001, Navigator helps organizations achieve their strategic business outcomes through a comprehensive service offering, including program / project management, organizational change management, business intelligence, business analysis and process design, IT strategy, testing and deployment and solution architecture. Navigator maintains strategic partnerships with market-leading cloud applications, including Workday, Oracle, SAP, Tableau, Cloudera and others. Visit navmp.com to learn more.
For more information, contact:
Casey Cramer
Marketing Manager
Navigator Management Partners
ccramer@navmp.com
SOURCE Navigator Management Partners
Share this article