What Knee Instability is and How to Treat It According to Bauerfeind

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The knee is the largest, most heavily used joint in the human body - with age, sports or intense exercise often comes a large amount of strain on the knee. If left untreated, this can lead to knee instability, a common condition amongst older demographics, retired athletes and people recovering from accidents and injuries. Bauerfeind, leading providers of knee braces and knee straps, explains what this is and how to treat it.

Bauerfeind explains that knee instability is the name given to any injury or damage caused to the ligaments or strong muscles in the knee joint. Strain on this area of the body is extremely common due to the constant use of the joints. Ongoing stress or untreated injury or damage can result in the knee becoming unstable - this is usually recognised due to knees buckling or giving out when under pressure, or feeling wobbly while in use. Although it is a common condition, Bauerfeind warns that if left untreated for too long, knee instability can lead to much more serious ailments.



Typically, knee instability can be treated using a combination of physiotherapy and targeted exercise. This helps to restore and build the muscle's strength back up. This treatment is often complemented with a high quality knee brace or knee guard, which may help to heal the condition faster and prevent further injury.

The key to finding the right knee supports for knee instability recovery, explains Bauerfeind, is to look for the highest quality braces designed particularly for ultimate knee stability support. Bauerfeind recommends GenuTrain knee supports, which utilise the latest technology and combine a special knit fabric with gel pads that assist the knee in moving in natural, correct ways. This range of knee braces is specifically designed to speed up recovery by stabilising the knee and providing high levels of comfort.

Knee instability is a common affliction that has a short recovery period when the appropriate tools are utilised. For top quality, expertly designed knee supports, Australians can always rely on Bauerfeind.

SOURCE Bauerfeind