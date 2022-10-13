What Marketers Must Know About the Metaverse: Alvin Wang Graylin of HTC Leads Panel Oct. 20

SANDY HOOK, Conn., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the Metaverse? And how will marketers compete in it? Don't miss this American Marketing Association panel when Alvin Wang Graylin, China President at HTC, and other leaders in Metaverse technology forecast the future of communications and marketing.

The thought-leadership panel will be moderated by Ben Kunz of Mediassociates and held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Eastern U.S. time Thursday, Oct. 20, sponsored by the American Marketing Association and Mediassociates.

Metaverse marketing explained by Alvin Wang Graylin of HTC in AMA Panel Tweet this

Panelists will include

Alvin Wang Graylin , lead panelist. Alvin Wang Graylin has been China President at HTC, leading all aspects of HTC VIVE VR and smartphone businesses from 2016 and this year just added the role of Global VP of Corporate Development, driving key partnership engagements for the company. He is also currently Vice-Chairman of the Industry of Virtual Reality Alliance with 300+ company members, president of the $18B Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance and oversees the VIVE X VR Accelerator program in Beijing , Shenzhen and Tel Aviv . Under his leadership, HTC has been voted top VR company in China at the World VR Industry Conference for three of the last four years, and Graylin has been recognized as the most influential person in XR in China the last five years.

has been at HTC, leading all aspects of HTC VIVE VR and smartphone businesses from 2016 and this year just added the role of Global VP of Corporate Development, driving key partnership engagements for the company. He is also currently Vice-Chairman of the Industry of Virtual Reality Alliance with 300+ company members, president of the Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance and oversees the VIVE X VR Accelerator program in , and . Under his leadership, HTC has been voted top VR company in at the World VR Industry Conference for three of the last four years, and Graylin has been recognized as the most influential person in XR in the last five years. Ely Santos , Founder Metavertising. Santos produces and hosts one of the leading podcasts on Metaverse technology and Web3 development, and is founder of the strategy communications firm Metavertising out of São Paulo, Brazil .

Founder Metavertising. Santos produces and hosts one of the leading podcasts on Metaverse technology and Web3 development, and is founder of the strategy communications firm Metavertising out of São Paulo, . Adam Ragsdale , CEO and Co-founder of Voca and the Zero Gravity Club. A visionary in the Metaverse space, Ragsdale created the Zero Gravity Club to tell stories in virtual reality with a community involved in a science-fiction odyssey.

CEO and Co-founder of Voca and the Zero Gravity Club. A visionary in the Metaverse space, Ragsdale created the Zero Gravity Club to tell stories in virtual reality with a community involved in a science-fiction odyssey. Ben Kunz , moderator, EVP of Strategy at Mediassociates, a leading media planning, media buying and analytics agency.

Register here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-the-metaverse-means-for-marketing-tickets-430456947317

For more information:

Ben Kunz

EVP Strategy Mediassociates

American Marketing Association Southern CT Chapter Past President

+1 203 506 7269

[email protected]

SOURCE Mediassociates