WHAT MOVES HER® CAMPAIGN EXPANDS COMMITMENT TO COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL WOMEN

MADISON, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, today announces its offering of What Moves Her, a trailblazing campaign that supports the growth of women in real estate. Utilizing the What Moves Her program, Coldwell Banker Commercial will focus on elevating careers, empowering the community and supporting the success of women within the network. The expansion marks Coldwell Banker Commercial's ongoing commitment to celebrating women and creating new business opportunities.

What Moves Her was introduced in 2020 by Sue Yannaccone when she served as regional EVP at Coldwell Banker Realty, and later expanded across the Realogy network of brands when she assumed her current role as the President & CEO of Realogy Franchise Group. The program is designed to inspire and support all women to find their path to leadership. Additional goals of the organization include connecting brokers, showcasing Coldwell Banker Commercial's core values and broadening the network of top talent through a new ambassador program.

"What Moves Her is exactly the kind of program Coldwell Banker Commercial needs to perpetuate continuous growth, provide support and elevate women in commercial real estate," said Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and COO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC. "Some of the industry's greatest female leaders proudly call Coldwell Banker Commercial home. Having represented billions in sales volume, leaders such as Leesa Harper-Rispoli, Coldwell Banker Commercial Alamo City, winner of the inaugural Women on the Move Award, Sheri Arnold, Coldwell Banker Commercial Arnold and Associates, and Molly Hamrick, Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier, just to name a few. Together, we will create new opportunities for our network and continue to celebrate the incredible achievements of women within our ranks and our industry."

In 2022, Coldwell Banker Commercial sponsored What Moves Her™ activities will focus on connecting women in the commercial real estate industry to support their professional and business growth. These activities include quarterly virtual education events, networking opportunities, leveraging research and data and continued recognition for women in commercial real estate. In addition, Coldwell Banker Commercial will be hosting its third CBC Chatter event on March 31. The topic is FinTech and includes a panel of trailblazers in this space: Marissa Limsiaco, co-founder and president of Otso; Donna Salvatore, founder and CEO of Megalytics; and Poonam Sharma, founding partner at Arden Digital Ventures.

"Coldwell Banker Commercial would not be where we are today without the incredible women in our network," said Dan Spiegel, senior vice president and managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial. "I especially look forward to sitting alongside our impressive female panel, inspired by What Moves Her, at the next CBC Chatter event to discuss how our work is affecting emerging tech sectors. As industries collide, it's more important than ever to educate ourselves and take active steps to improve gender representation."

Coldwell Banker Commercial proudly boast some of the leading women commercial brokers and owners in the industry and is committed to supporting women, promoting their leadership development within the industry, representing their values, and providing resources to develop their leadership capabilities.

Please visit WomenofCBC.com or cbcworldwide.com to learn more

