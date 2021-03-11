NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you been asking yourself "what the F is going on" lately? So have co-hosts Julie, Lisa, and Jacqui - that is why they are announcing a rebrand of their hit 3-4 pm Sunday show on TALKRADIO 77 WABC. "Ladies, It's Not Our Fault, It's Our Hormones and High Heels!" which has officially changed its name to "Ladies, What the F" Fashion. Food. Fitness & Fun! answering the question of 'What the F is going on lately? https://wabcradio.com/show/ladies-what-the-f/

The executive decision to change the show name is part of 77 WABC's initiative to empower women and advance their commitment to provide a larger platform for women's voices during these uncertain times. The pioneer show 'What the F is going on lately?' merges fashion and wellness and is a strong example of the stations overall movement toward creating stronger female programming. The three dynamic radio show hosts are Julie Sagoskin, fashionista: Jacqui Justice, world renowned nutritionist and Lisa Avellino, fitness guru.

"Women's voices have always been important, and now we want to make sure that they are truly heard," says Sagoskin, co-host of "Ladies, What the F!" "There's nothing more gratifying to me than sharing women's unique viewpoints, opinions, and concerns. That is why I am so honored that I get to do just that every Sunday with our listening audience. While I am mostly known as editor-in-chief of Resident magazine and co-founder of The Skinny Line, giving a weekly platform and voice to the thousands of women out there who have so many questions about how to handle today's challenges, as well as showcasing those who are giving back to the community, makes me so proud."

"My team and I at TALKRADIO 77 WABC are excited to welcome the ladies of this inspiring, edgy, and informative show to our lineup," says Red Apple Media and 77 WABC President Chad Lopez. "It is important that WABC radio continues to highlight and support issues facing women today and this show is a great addition to that initiative."

"Along with my two exceptional co-hosts, Lisa Avellino and Jacqui Justice, fitness, and nutrition experts, respectively, we are super excited about our newest recurring segments focused on the voices we don't hear from enough. We are also spotlighting different artists, celebrities and leading health experts who are using their own voices to respond to what is going on in the world. The best part? We're always bringing it back to Food, Fashion, Fitness and Fun!"

"The overwhelming response from our listeners who appreciate the medical research, as well as the inside fitness and diet secrets from our celebrity guests has been so humbling," says fitness guru and co-host Lisa Avellino. "We are also truly honored to also have tremendous support through our partnership with Fran Drescher's non-profit Cancer Schmancer Foundation which has pushed women's voices across the country to the forefront through their inspiring and educational efforts." https://theskinnyline.com/cancer-schmancer/

"Our audience spoke, and we listened!" says nutrition expert and co-host Jacqui Justice. "That is why we felt that now was the time to change our name - after all, our mission is to address the growing concerns of women across the country."

These three knowledgeable and humorous hosts offer insight and interviews with some of today's hottest personalities on the most trending topics. Past guests have included supermodel Beverly Johnson, designers Nicole Miller, Dennis Basso, Josie Natori, Joan Lunden, Carson Kressley, Andre Leon Talley, Bridget Moynahan and many more!

These three dynamic personalities are also the co-founders of The Skinny Line, www.theskinnyline.com an all-natural line of spritzes, creams and supplements that are scientifically backed and made with safe FDA compliant carcinogen free ingredients. The program is designed to help you lose weight, build your immune system, and stay healthy. Unlike fad diets, The Skinny Line is created by women for women who want to safeguard their health and curb their appetite and achieve long-term results.

77 WABC RADIO is a 50,000-watt clear channel station licensed to New York, New York, serving the greater metropolitan area and streaming worldwide at www.WABCradio.com.

