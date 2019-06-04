What the New Gas Legislation in New York Means for Brooklyn, Manhattan Homeowners

"Gas leaks can be deadly, and Task 87 has been put in place to make sure local homes and gas lines remain safe for New York residents," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "Since a major part of this safety legislation involves mandatory inspections of jurisdictional gas piping, we want all of our neighbors to be educated and prepared ahead of time."

All National Grid customers are required to schedule inspections. These inspections are required by the New York State Public Service Commission, and all residents served by National Grid will be contacted individually to schedule. However, homeowners can request a reschedule or choose a time that works best for them by proactively calling 1-844-749-8898.

Indoor meters are included in inspection requirements. The legislation changes extend jurisdictional piping from previously ending at the service valve head near the wall to now ending at the meter outlet, even if the meter's inside the home. Homeowners will need to provide property access after verifying the inspector's photo ID badge and written authority. Make sure to confirm the professional performing the inspection as being Gas Operator Qualified (GOQ).

A pass or fail decision is made after inspection. In the event a meter fails inspection due to atmospheric corrosion or other natural causes of deterioration, National Grid will offer repairs at no charge. For any other failures or concerns, call a trusted and licensed professional immediately and set up service as soon as possible.

"Some of the most common questions we're seeing include, 'Should I schedule service before an inspection?' and 'What do I do if I fail and my gas is turned off?'" Petri said. "We understand that changes can be overwhelming, but we're here to help. We ask that any homeowners in Brooklyn or Manhattan with gas-related questions give us a call rather than leave anything to chance."

For more information about Task 87, required inspections and gas line maintenance and repair, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call 718-748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

