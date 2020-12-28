What to do if you get hurt at Wal-Mart

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the largest chain stores in the United States, it's no wonder that many people are injured each year at Wal-Mart stores in Florida. Florida injury lawyer Jason Turchin has handled numerous Wal-Mart personal injury claims and provides tips on what to do after a Wal-Mart injury.

1. Common Wal-Mart Injury Claims

A Wal-Mart claim may arise from a slip and fall, trip over a box, an employee striking a customer with a shopping cart, an item falling from a shelf, a product breaking, or from a defective product purchased at Wal-Mart.

2. Report the Accident

If you were hurt at Wal-Mart, it may be a good idea to report the incident to a Wal-Mart employee. This helps prove to Wal-Mart that you were in the store, and alleged you were hurt.

3. Take Pictures

If there was anything visible which caused you to get hurt, take pictures if possible. This can help support your claim.

4. Do not speak with Claims Management, Inc.

Wal-Mart often uses a claims handling company called Claims Management, Inc. to help process their claims. The claims adjusters generally have significant experience negotiating claims. If you give a statement or speak with them, they could try to use your words against you. If you don't have experience handling claims, consider an experienced Wal-Mart attorney to help.

5. Most Wal-Mart Claims can be handled on a Contingency Fee Basis

If you got hurt at Walmart and are looking for a Walmart lawyer, like searching Google for a "Walmart attorney near me", you should know that most attorneys will offer a free consultation and work on a contingency fee against Walmart. That means you should not have to pay any money out of pocket for a lawyer to file a Walmart lawsuit.

To learn more about how to file a lawsuit against Wal-Mart in Florida, check out Florida personal injury lawyer Jason Turchin's article on Walmart settlements: (https://www.victimaid.com/walmart-walmart-supercenter-and-sam-s-club.html).

