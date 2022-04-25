What to Do if You Suspect Nursing Home Abuse

Elder neglect and abuse are grim realities of the nursing home industry says The Law Offices of Roger S. Weinberg

TOWSON, Md., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Although there are many nursing homes throughout the state of Maryland that take excellent care of their patients, there are still places where malpractice occurs.

"By the time a decision is made to place a loved one in an assisted living facility, the family is no longer able to safely care for them on their own. People expect their loved ones to receive premium care above their capacity," says attorney Roger S. Weinberg. Issues in nursing homes are a problem that cannot be solved with inaction.

When faced with a situation where you suspect neglect or abuse of a loved one, it can be overwhelming to handle. Knowing where to start and what to do next in a critical moment can cause intense stress. However, if you suspect any malpractice, there are steps you can take.

Trusting your instinct when it comes to instances of mistreatment in assisted living facilities can be challenging.

Noticing signs of abuse such as bruising, or changes in appearance and behavior, such as sudden weight loss, is a crucial step. Once these signs become apparent, contacting the police and notifying the facility's staff is the next best step.

When someone's well-being is at stake, speaking up about the first signs of suspicious activity is essential. The Law Offices of Roger S. Weinberg urge people to err on the side of caution and follow their instincts when it comes to ensuring a loved one's health. The same is true if the neglect or abuse of anyone is suspected in a facility.

Certain professionals — such as police officers and nursing home employees — are responsible for reporting instances of suspected and confirmed abuse to Adult Protective Services once they become aware of the situation. When neglect or abuse occurs, the responsible party is both civilly and criminally liable in the eyes of state and federal law.

Your next step may be to contact an attorney. After seeing a variety of circumstances dealing with mistreatment in living facilities, attorneys develop a keen understanding of the law and its intricacies.

With empathy and compassion, The Law Offices of Roger S. Weinberg zealously seek legal solutions that best serve their clients' needs. They treat everyone they encounter with dignity, respect and transparency, granting clients peace of mind throughout stressful situations. Attorney Weinberg offers consultation to families struggling with issues of suspected nursing home abuse to help them seek the best legal options.

