What to do in Denver Every Weekend in January

Weekend of January 4

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers (January 4)

Denver's own Colorado Avalanche will take on the Rangers at Pepsi Center.

Movie at the Symphony: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™ in Concert (January 4-6)

The Harry Potter™ Film Concert Series continues with Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™. The unforgettable score will be performed by the Colorado Symphony as the film is projected simultaneously on the big screen at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Final Weekend of Rembrandt: Painter As Printmaker (through January 6)

Denver Art Museum is the sole venue for Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker, which showcases more than 100 prints, drawings, and paintings from Rembrandt van Rijn's career spanning from 1625 to 1665. Unforgettable images of biblical, portrait, allegory, still life, landscape and genre artworks of the time demonstrate the mastery that cemented Rembrandt as one of the greatest artists in history. The exhibition shows how Rembrandt used his view of the world around him to fuel his artistic journey and gives a deeper understanding of his working habits as an artist, and moreover, as a printmaker.

Visit DenverWeekends.com for more to do this weekend including Pride and Swagger's Hot Mess Brunch and Brew You Yoga at Burns Family Artisan Ales.

Weekend of January 11

International Sportsmen's Expo (January 10-13)

Several generations of outdoor enthusiasts from Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region attend this annual exposition at the Colorado Convention Center, which features product offerings, destinations, activities and more. The Youth Fair, hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, educates and inspires thousands of future outdoor enthusiasts.

Rhapsody in Brass (January 12)

Join Denver Brass at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House as they welcome New York pianist Steven Mayer and the acclaimed Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, who will bring to life the great American sounds of Gershwin, Bernstein, Copland and more.

Final Weekend of Above and Beyond (through January 13)

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum is hosting Above and Beyond, an exhibit that celebrates the power of innovation to make dreams take flight. This traveling aerospace exhibition features immersive simulations, interactive design challenges, iconic historical touchstones, visionary concepts for the future and inspiring stories from game-changing innovators, past and present.

Visit DenverWeekends.com for more to do this weekend including the Resolution Brew Run with Resolute Brewing and City, O' City's Beat Brunch with DJ Jonny D.

Weekend of January 18

National Western Stock Show & Rodeo (January 12-27)

Held every January at the National Western Complex, the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo is the world's largest stock show; and each year is bigger and better than the last, with more than 15,000 animals, rodeos, bull riders, horse shows, livestock competitions, auctions and booths selling everything from cowboy boots to Native American jewelry.

A Bronx Tale (January 8-20)

Performed at the Buell Theatre, Broadway's hit crowd-pleaser takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s — where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he would love to be. Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes, A Bronx Tale is an unforgettable story of loyalty and family.

Final Weekend of ¡CUBA! (through January 20)

¡CUBA!, the latest major exhibition at Denver Museum of Nature & Science, explores the dynamic culture and abundant biodiversity of the Caribbean's largest island. Although its complex politics and vibrant music have primarily attracted the attention of the world, Cuba is also home to the unexpected. It is a place of stunning contrasts: mysterious caves and bright boulevards, sweltering fields and cool forests, hard challenges and high energy. This lively experience—presented in English and Spanish—takes a look at the people, landscapes, unique species and daily life of this intriguing country.

Visit DenverWeekends.com for more to do this weekend including Denver Museum of Nature & Science's Dinner and a Movie, screening Oceans: Our Blue Planet 3D in IMAX, Saturday's Backstage Pass! At Black Shirt Brewing Co. and more.

Weekend of January 25

Rock of Ages (January 25-27)

Featuring the music of iconic bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake among many others, this 10th Anniversary production – performed at the Buell Theatre – features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilarating story that turned Rock of Ages into a global phenomenon.

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers (January 26)

The NBA's Philadelphia 76ers visit Pepsi Center for a game against the Denver Nuggets.

Winter Brew Fest (January 25-26)

Established in 2004, the Denver Winter Brew Fest celebrates craft beverages from around Colorado and beyond and features live music, food, and other vendors at the beautiful and intimate Mile High Station.

Visit DenverWeekends.com for more to do this weekend including Wanda Sykes' Oh Well Tour stop at Paramount Theatre and the Bourbon & Bacon Fest at the McNichols Civic Center Building.

About VISIT DENVER, the Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 110 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. A record 17.4 million visitors stayed overnight in Denver in 2017, generating $6.5 billion in spending, while supporting nearly 59,300 jobs, making Tourism one of the largest industries in Denver. Learn more about Denver on the VISITDENVER website and at TOURISMPAYSDENVER or by phone at 800 2 Denver. Denver International Airport (DEN; flydenver.com) connects The Mile High City to more than 200 destinations worldwide. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates at: Facebook.com/visitdenver; Twitter.com/visitdenver; Instagram.com/visitdenver; and YouTube.com/visitdenver.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:

Jesse Davis: (303) 571-9450 or jdavis@visitdenver.com

Ashley Geisheker: (303) 571-9451 or ageisheker@visitdenver.com

Rochelle Jones: (303) 571-9418 or rjones@visitdenver.com

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Related Links

http://www.visitdenver.com

