What will make privacy news in 2020?

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) leaders and staff experts will brief the media about the legislation, regulatory processes, and tech that will make a difference in consumer privacy in 2020 and into the future. The phone briefing will last for 30 minutes with 30 minutes of Q&A.

WHAT: FPF leaders brief the media on the legislation, regulations, and tech breakthroughs that will impact consumer privacy in 2020 and beyond. What comes next for federal privacy legislation?

How will new EU privacy regulations impact U.S. companies?

What innovative privacy enhancing technologies will gain ground? WHO: Jules Polonetsky, FPF CEO

John Verdi, FPF VP of Policy

Amelia Vance, FPF Director of Education Privacy and Senior Counsel

Stacey Gray, FPF Senior Counsel (Legislation)

Gabriela Zanfir-Fortuna, FPF Senior Counsel (Europe) WHEN: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Noon – 1:00 PM ET CALL INFO: +1 646 876 9923 (New York) or +1 669 900 6833 (San Jose) Meeting ID: 798 418 520 Or join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/798418520 MEDIA CONTACT: Nat Wood, nwood@fpf.org, 410-507-7898

Legislation Regulation Technology Federal privacy bills

State privacy laws

California's CCPA 2.0 ballot initiative

Federal facial recognition legislation FTC review of the COPPA Rule

HHS rules on health information sharing

EU ePrivacy regulation

EU AI regulatory plan Growth of the privacy tech industry

Platform, browser, and OS initiatives to protect privacy

Privacy options for screenless user interfaces

The Future of Privacy Forum is a non-profit organization that serves as a catalyst for privacy leadership and scholarship, advancing principled data practices in support of emerging technologies. Learn more about FPF by visiting www.fpf.org.

