What will make privacy news in 2020?

News provided by

Future of Privacy Forum

Dec 09, 2019, 08:53 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) leaders and staff experts will brief the media about the legislation, regulatory processes, and tech that will make a difference in consumer privacy in 2020 and into the future. The phone briefing will last for 30 minutes with 30 minutes of Q&A.

WHAT:

FPF leaders brief the media on the legislation, regulations, and tech breakthroughs that will impact consumer privacy in 2020 and beyond.

  • What comes next for federal privacy legislation?
  • How will new EU privacy regulations impact U.S. companies?
  • What innovative privacy enhancing technologies will gain ground?

WHO:
  • Jules Polonetsky, FPF CEO
  • John Verdi, FPF VP of Policy
  • Amelia Vance, FPF Director of Education Privacy and Senior Counsel
  • Stacey Gray, FPF Senior Counsel (Legislation)
  • Gabriela Zanfir-Fortuna, FPF Senior Counsel (Europe)

WHEN:

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Noon – 1:00 PM ET

 

CALL INFO:

+1 646 876 9923 (New York) or +1 669 900 6833 (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 798 418 520

Or join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/798418520

 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nat Wood, nwood@fpf.org, 410-507-7898

 

Legislation

Regulation

Technology

  • Federal privacy bills
  • State privacy laws
  • California's CCPA 2.0 ballot initiative
  • Federal facial recognition legislation
  • FTC review of the COPPA Rule
  • HHS rules on health information sharing
  • EU ePrivacy regulation
  • EU AI regulatory plan
  • Growth of the privacy tech industry
  • Platform, browser, and OS initiatives to protect privacy
  • Privacy options for screenless user interfaces

Click here to subscribe to FPF Statements and Media Releases.

The Future of Privacy Forum is a non-profit organization that serves as a catalyst for privacy leadership and scholarship, advancing principled data practices in support of emerging technologies. Learn more about FPF by visiting www.fpf.org.

SOURCE Future of Privacy Forum

Related Links

https://fpf.org

You just read:

What will make privacy news in 2020?

News provided by

Future of Privacy Forum

Dec 09, 2019, 08:53 ET