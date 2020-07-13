What Will The Payers Change Post-COVID-19? OPEN MINDS Announces July 14 Executive Roundtable On Telehealth Featuring Optum, Aetna, Beacon & Alliance Health Executives

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 14 at 4:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host an exclusive executive roundtable, Telehealth – What Will The Payers Change Post-COVID-19? Let's Ask Them where health plan managers will discuss their perspectives on the future of insurance coverage for telehealth as the U.S. reopens to a new post-crisis normal. The hour-long interactive forum will include strategic discussions—with payers from both the public and commercial sectors—on the future of telehealth reimbursement based on lessons learned with the pivot to virtual care during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The July 14 roundtable is led by OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Deborah Adler, and will feature unique perspectives from Kathleen Mahieu, director of digital product innovation and strategic partnerships at Aetna Mental Wellbeing; Sean Schreiber, executive vice president of network and community health at Alliance Health; Amy Pearlman, vice president of clinical provider strategy at Beacon Health Options; and Roberta Montemayor, director of telemental health innovation for network strategy at Optum Behavioral Health.

In addition, the health plan managers will be prepared to answer some of the toughest questions facing our current disrupted health and human service market, including:

What pre-crisis restrictions are likely to re-appear and what will be forever changed?

Will telehealth be reimbursed at the same rate as face-to-face services?

How do we tackle the "digital divide" and the access problem many low-income consumers have?

What are the expectations for performance measures?

"Many provider organizations were forced to make the quick pivot to virtual services overnight—now, executive teams must focus on enhancing their telehealth strategy through a long-term lens," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "While the future is still uncertain, the key to gaining a competitive advantage in the disrupted market is to ensure your telehealth strategy is sustainable in the post-crisis normal."

Registration is exclusive to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle. Members need to log in and RSVP here to get the Zoom link.

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Related Links

www.openminds.com

