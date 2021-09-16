What you might not know about 'America's Got Talent' winner Dustin Tavella

As he shared in his "American's Got Talent" audition, "I believe there are two kinds of magic. The first is the kind you see performed on stages. The second is the most real and most powerful magic that exists – it is the magic that happens when one individual makes the decision to positively impact another human life forever."

But what you might not know about Tavella is his passion to come alongside children in poverty. That's why he has partnered with Compassion International to make magic for more than 2 million children around the globe.

As soon as children are registered in Compassion's program, they begin receiving many critical benefits, which may include food, educational assistance, medical checkups, health and hygiene education, social skill development, spiritual development, contextualized youth development opportunities, and emotional support.

Tavella says, "I love Compassion International because they make sure each child is not only supported financially, but relationally. It's one thing to receive a check every month, but it is 100 times more significant to receive a friend and to receive a support system. As humans, we thrive off of human connection, and Compassion makes sure each child gets exactly that."

Compassion is thrilled to partner with Tavella, who has a heart to inspire, challenge, and impact others.

Jordan Greiner, relationship manager at Compassion, shares, "Long before 'America's Got Talent,' Dustin has had a heart for those less fortunate. You can see that reflected in his own family and in his history serving the homeless in Los Angeles. That heart carries over to children all over the world living in extreme poverty. We want to congratulate Dustin on last night's victory, and we are so grateful to come alongside him to release children from poverty in Jesus' name."

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,000 local churches in 25 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 8 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2020, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

