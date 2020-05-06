What Your Kids Can Watch Free on HappyKids.tv

Care Bears (Classic) – The Care Bears live in a faraway place up in the clouds called Care-a-Lot, which constitutes a part of the Kingdom of Caring. With the help of the Cousins and their Buddies, they go all around the world on Missions in Caring!

Lego Friends – Lego Friends follows five best friends: Olivia, Mia, Andrea, Emma, and Stephanie, and their lives in Heartlake City.

Lego Star Wars – Come and watch a great selection of Lego Star Wars Mini Short Movies with all your favorite Star Wars characters!

Little Baby Bum – Little Baby Bum is a fun and educational show for kids featuring classic and new nursery rhymes and loved by babies and their parents all around the world.

Minecraft – Find a curated list of Minecraft user-generated videos from various gamers showing exciting gameplay and tutorials in a safe environment.

Sonic X – Adapted from the "Sonic the Hedgehog" video game series and re-edited for a younger audience, this Japanese anime follows the adventures of Sonic and his friends after an explosion transfers them to the human world.

Strawberry Shortcake – Learn valuable lessons and explore new lands along with Strawberry Shortcake and her friends in Strawberryland. There may be a mischievous character along the way, but with friends like Ginger Snap and Huckleberry Pie, Strawberry Shortcake grows better all the time.

Supa Strikas – Catch this exciting soccer-driven animated series as we follow the Supa Strikas, the world's greatest soccer team on a quest to win the Super League Trophy!

Teletubbies – Come join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, LA-LA and Po as they take us on an adventure. The Teletubbies is designed to help young children develop their physical, emotional and cognitive skills in a warm, loving, playful environment. It's all about exploring, experimenting, experiencing and enjoying life.

The Garfield Show – The life of the lazy, lasagna-loving cat his owner, Jon, and his pal Odie.

Transformers Prime – Come join this adventure series with the Autobots as they are joined by three teens on earth. Together they become the fighting force which overcomes the Decepticons.

Winx Club – Bloom is a special Earth girl with magical powers who travels to the Alfea School for Fairies to perfect her skills. She quickly befriends teenage fairies Stella, Flora, Musa, Layla, and Tecna. Together these six girls are the Winx Club. In addition to high school, the girls work to save the universe.

YuGiOh – Welcome to the new Domino City, a sprawling metropolis that's been transformed into a futuristic society where dueling is the new normal. For five special duelists, it's not just about winning and losing anymore – it's about survival!

Other Popular Shows Available Now on HappyKids!

Twinkle Toes

Barney Google Kids Show

Beetle Bailey

Classic Popeye Kids Show

Krazy Kat

Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog

Super Mario Bros.

Trollz Kids Show

Sabrina: The Animated Series for Kids

Ripley's Believe it or Not Kids Show

Adventures of Paddington Bear

The New Adventures of Madeline

Inspector Gadget

Dino Squad

Batman Unlimited

DC Super Friends

Ruffus The Dog

Cody The Dinosaur

Heathcliff

About HappyKids.tv

HappyKids.tv is a FREE and SAFE app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids.tv to provide kid-safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides, Minecraft videos, and more. The content is segmented by age group for 0-2 yrs (toddlers), 2-4 yrs (pre-schoolers), 4-6 years, and kids 6+. HappyKids.tv has over 55,000 episode of content and is available to over 75 million monthly active users across Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, LG TV, Vizio and other CTV devices. HappyKids.tv also operates in over 22 million homes via Comcast Xfinity and has a free mobile app on iOS and Android devices.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Filmrise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels on the various OTT platforms. The company launched its first OTT channel in 2011 and has since then grown to operate more than 700 content channels with over 70 million app installs, and manages a library of more than 200,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation and kids. Established in 2006, Future Today is a pioneer and leader in the OTT media and technology landscape. The Company's cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. To learn more about Future Today, please go here .

