Whatnot Celebrates the Biggest Football Game of the Year with the First Annual Whatnot Super Week

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Whatnot , the largest independent live stream shopping platform in the US, announced programming for its upcoming Whatnot Super Week. The programming will feature some of Whatnot's biggest sports sellers, and star-studded appearances from athletes and celebrities alike in celebration of the NFL's biggest game of the year.

The full lineup includes:

"There's no better way to celebrate the biggest game of the year by sharing our love of football with the fans on Whatnot," said NFL athlete and Whatnot seller Cassius Marsh. "We can't wait to break some of the biggest cards, and share some stories from the field with our community."

Participants must make a purchase during the live stream to be eligible to win tickets to the big game. For more information or to tune in live, download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS .

Whatnot is a live stream shopping and marketplace for collectors and enthusiasts, capturing the excitement of the in-person collector experience and allowing communities and fandoms to connect in real-time and geek out with their favorite sellers. Whatnot is a remote-first company based in Los Angeles, CA and has 120 employees. For more information, visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS .

