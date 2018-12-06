What's In A Name? DevMynd to Become Tandem

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Grubbs, Founder & CEO of DevMynd announced this week the company will officially be changing its name to Tandem as of December 5, 2018.

Grubbs explained that after evaluating the company's position in the marketplace as well as adding new service offerings, the new name was necessary and reflected the standards and focus of Tandem.

"After a lot of introspection, we really felt that how we work today is so different than when we started. We wanted a name that reflected our values and how we work: co-creatively with our clients as partners. And we've brought together the disparate disciplines of strategy, design, and engineering in a way that's pretty unique in the market. This new name echoes that quite strongly," said Grubbs.

Among the other changes will the company's logo, website, and brand identity. After conducting internal and external research, Tandem determined that while the reputation and social capital built under the DevMynd name was incredibly valuable, it no longer reflected the organization as it exists in 2018.

Since 2011, Tandem has been building beautiful, functional software for its more than 120 clients. However, while they were founded on the premise of building great software and bulletproof code, Grubbs said he felt that writing good code was not a big enough mission.

The rebrand is part of an overall strategy to evolve the business to include more service offerings and help clients realize their business and technology needs from initial user research to deployment of an application to managed services after the fact.

"Our main goal is to communicate to our clients, prospects, and community that if you can dream it, Tandem can do it," said Kelsey Pierson, Marketing Manager at Tandem. "We really felt that the name and branding does an excellent job in showing our goals to the world."

In summation, the changes reflect a company committed to its future while building on its past successes.

"We are excited to share this new identity with our clients and the community around us. It will evolve over the years, just as DevMynd did. But, that evolution will be guided by our mission," said Grubbs.

About Tandem

Tandem is a trusted strategy, design, and technology partner. We deliver custom software that inspires people and drives business forward. Our unique process brings every voice to the table. We engage with customers, researchers, engineers and designers in order to approach every problem with a broad set of perspectives. We partner with our clients to solve their most meaningful challenges – for their customers, employees, and the community. We use human-centered design, white space business modeling, agile software development, and other proven methods to drive breakthrough outcomes. To learn more about Tandem, please go to www.madeintandem.com or follow us on social at @madeintandem.

