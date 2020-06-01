What's in Your Go Bag? Prepare an Emergency Kit for Hurricane Season
Jun 01, 2020, 09:02 ET
WASHINGTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasters anticipate that this year's hurricane season, which starts June 1, will be above average. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) wants to make sure everyone is prepared to evacuate if they are in the path of a hurricane. Here are some of the essential items that you should consider having in case of emergency evacuation:
- Cash: If the power goes out, credit cards won't work. Keep cash on hand for replenishing supplies.
- Medications: Pharmacies might be closed, and hospitals could be overwhelmed. Keep a backup supply (at least several days' worth) of important medications like blood pressure medicine and insulin.
- A Battery-Powered Weather Radio: If electricity is out and cell towers are down, this is your only way to know what's happening.
- A Gallon of Water for Every Family Member and Pet: Widespread power outages could make tap water unsafe to drink.
- Important Documents: Social Security cards, passports, birth certificates, driver's licenses and more could all be lost or destroyed in a flood. Keep copies of these documents in a waterproof container. Include a copy of your flood insurance policy so that you can quickly file a claim once the danger has passed.
- List of Shelters: In this time of social distancing, not all shelters are open. Be sure to make a list of shelters where you can retreat. If you have a pet, make sure they are pet friendly. Not all shelters welcome pets.
- A Change of Clothes: If you are away from your home for a few days, you will want to have a change of clothes.
Visit the NAIC's Go-Bag Interactive Resource to learn more about essentials you should prepare in your go-bag.
NAIC #ReduceYourRisk Twitter Chat
Join the NAIC for a #ReduceYourRisk Twitter chat on June 24 at 2 p.m. ET. The NAIC will lead the conversation and respond to questions from Twitter users in real-time. The discussion will focus on preparedness for natural disasters like floods and wildfires. The Twitter chat will use the hashtags #NAICinsuranceChat and #ReduceYourRisk. This is an opportunity for the public to connect with disaster relief experts from the NAIC, state insurance departments, and FEMA.
About the NAIC
As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.naic.org.
