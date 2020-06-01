What's in Your Go Bag? Prepare an Emergency Kit for Hurricane Season

Visit the NAIC's Go-Bag Interactive Resource to learn more about essentials you should prepare in your go-bag.

Join the NAIC for a #ReduceYourRisk Twitter chat on June 24 at 2 p.m. ET. The NAIC will lead the conversation and respond to questions from Twitter users in real-time. The discussion will focus on preparedness for natural disasters like floods and wildfires. The Twitter chat will use the hashtags #NAICinsuranceChat and #ReduceYourRisk. This is an opportunity for the public to connect with disaster relief experts from the NAIC, state insurance departments, and FEMA.

As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.naic.org.

