What's New at Round Hill Hotel and Villas

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The timeless Round Hill Hotel and Villas has been a beloved escape for travelers seeking a resort with rich history and modern luxury. This year, Round Hill is introducing new additions and updates on property, including the renovation of four villas, redesigned lobby landscaping, the addition of three new Har-Tru green clay tennis courts, and more. These ongoing improvements to the property are one of many reasons why the resort has continuously been recognized as a leading luxury resort by the World Travel Awards. Also enticing travelers to Jamaica to escape the cold ahead are Round Hill's seasonal offers, "Winter Warmth" and the "One Love."

Managing Director of Round Hill, Josef Forstmayr, said he is thrilled about the award and to introduce the new renovations on property. "Round Hill is committed to continuously improving and maintaining the highest quality and standards since opening its doors in 1953," said Mr. Forstmayr. "We are incredibly grateful to be recognized by the World Travel Awards, but we feel even more grateful that our loyal guests continue to return year after year."

World Travel Awards

Round Hill Hotel and Villasis proud to announce its recent award as the "World's Leading Villa Resort" at the 25th annual World Travel Awards. Each year, the World Travel Awards covers the globe to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Round Hill is committed to providing the best experience for new and returning guests and has been undergoing property upgrades throughout 2018 in an effort to remain one of the finest luxury resorts in the Caribbean.

Villa Renovations

Round Hill has recently unveiled the extensive renovation of four villas, including Villa 5, Villa 6, Villa 18, and Villa 22A. The upgrades include the installation of new flooring throughout each villa, as well as bathroom and kitchen renovations featuring modern fixtures, while continuing to maintain the uniquely relaxed charm of Round Hill's aesthetic. The remodeling of several individual suites and new lush, tropical landscaping are also included.

Lobby Garden

The main hotel lobby garden has been beautifully redesigned with updated landscaping, as well as an intricately designed stone pathway, adding the feeling of a tropical-oasis for arriving guests.

New Tennis Courts

The resort has also renovated three (of the five) tennis courts, featuring three brand new Har-Tru green clay courts, which are the newest of its kind on the island.

Wright Life Eatery at the Round Hill Spa

New at Round Hill this winter season is the Wright Life Eatery with lunch offerings at the Round Hill Spa. Wright Life is the only live food eatery in Jamaica. The dishes (food and juices) are prepared with organic fruits and vegetables, no sugar, no preservatives. Guests may enjoy a protein shake with plant or hemp protein after their work out, or have a ginger shot to give that extra push. Or simply enjoy a healthy pizza or burger made from nuts and seeds.

Winter Season Packages

Travel to Round Hill has never been easier with two new special offers from the hotel for this winter season. Current offers include: The Winter Warmth package and the One Love package.

Guests who book the Winter Warmth offer will receive the fifth night free , complimentary Wi-Fi, daily afternoon tea and more.

, complimentary Wi-Fi, daily afternoon tea and more. Guests who book the One Love package will receive the breakfast in bed on the first morning, a couples massage and round trip airport transfer.

For more information or to book an escape to Round Hill, visit www.roundhill.com

About Round Hill Hotel and Villas:

Round Hill Hotel and Villas is situated on a lush 110-acre peninsula just west of Montego Bay, Jamaica. Boasting a guest list of world leaders, cultural icons and Hollywood A-listers, this classic resort continues to attract a jet-set from around the world who enjoy timeless glamour and understated luxury along with pristine natural beaches and the inimitable Caribbean waters. Accommodations include 36 Ralph Lauren-designed oceanfront guest rooms, 90 luxurious villa rooms and suites or a selection of 27 private 2 - 6 bedroom Villas – most with private pools. Other highlights include open-air terrace dining and The Grill at Round Hill, award-winning family programs, an infinity pool, tennis courts, and an Elemis spa located in a beautifully-restored 18th century plantation house. For more information, please visit www.roundhill.com or call (876) 956-7050.

