What's New In The Bahamas For March

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers are jetting off to The Bahamas to enjoy sun, sand and hot deals. International arrivals by air continue to increase while the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association's publicized gains not seen in ten years. New developments, including two new beach clubs planned for Great Exuma and Bimini and a major renovation at a Harbour Island staple resort property, will continue to give travelers more reasons to believe It's Better in The Bahamas.

Nassau Room Revenue Increase – The Nassau and Paradise Island hotel industry reported a spike in average daily room rates and revenue per available room in 2018 compared to 2017. The year ended with room revenues up 34%.

International Arrivals to Increase in Q1 – The February Forward Keys survey, which tracks inbound visitor data, revealed that international arrivals to The Bahamas increased by 15% in January and arrivals from the U.S. were up 14.5% year-over-year. The survey also noted that the forward bookings are running 9.3% ahead for international arrivals through the first quarter.

Coral Sands Hotel on Harbour Island – The beach chic Coral Sands Hotel just received a major makeover including renovations to their beachfront cottages and a new aesthetic inspired by Harbour Island's famous pink sand beach and lush greenery. The property re-opened its restaurant, Latitude 25, with a unique Moroccan-influenced menu.

Virgin Voyages to Provide Exclusive Experience at The Beach Club at Bimini – Richard Brandson's adults-only cruise ship, Virgin Voyages, announced a major development coming to Bimini. All voyages will dock in Bimini for an exclusive experience at The Beach Club, designed by Miami-based architects EOA. In addition to offering luxury beach amenities, The Beach Club on Bimini will host four concerts with Grammy-Award winning artist and producer Mark Ronson. Bookings are now open for 2020.

New Beach Club Opening at Grand Isle Resort & Spa – Grand Isle Resort and Spa opened its lavish new beach club on Great Exuma March 1. The 30,000 square-foot lounge, located on the resort's grounds, features a pool overlooking Emerald Bay, cabanas, daybeds and an indoor and outdoor bar and restaurant. The beach club will also offer day passes and annual memberships for those Exuma visitors not staying at Grand Isle Resort and Spa.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

General Manager, Global Communications

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation