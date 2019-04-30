What's New In The Bahamas For May

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islands Of The Bahamas are having a record-breaking year and there is no end in sight. As international arrivals continue to rise, new excursions, events and property developments are breaking ground, setting up the islands for a busy summer. As the summer travel season approaches, resorts are starting to roll out deals, making May a great time to book a Bahamas vacation.

International Arrivals Continue to Climb – The April ForwardKeys survey, which tracks inbound visitor data, revealed that international arrivals to The Bahamas increased by 5.7% in March, with Q1 arrivals 9.6% ahead of the previous year. Forward bookings are running 2.8% and international air capacity increased by 16.9% in March.

Hurricane Hole Marina Project – Paradise Island's Hurricane Hole Marina is getting a $250 million redevelopment by Sterling Global Development. The project will include expanding the marina, a state of the art pool, two restaurants, gourmet market, office and residential space.

MSC Cruises x Martha Stewart Tour– MSC Cruises is partnering with Martha Stewart to feature culinary and exploratory experiences on the ship and at the destinations it visits. In The Bahamas, visitors can participate in a Bush Medicine Gardens & Tea Tour, includes a guided medicinal plant walk through Retreat Gardens, followed by afternoon tea at Graycliff Hotel. Excursions can be purchased here.

Rosewood Baha Mar Early Booking Bonus – When booking 60 or more days in advance, guests can save up to 10% off the best available rate on luxurious rooms or suites. Complimentary WiFi available.

Gems Beach Escape in Paradise - Book now thru June 10, 2019 to receive 20% off Plus Fly Free roundtrip ticket from Nassau to Deadman's Cay, Long Island for four night, pre-booked stays or longer at Gems at Paradise Private Beach Resort.

Shop Tax Free in The Bahamas – Look for the blue star or ask for Global Blue Tax Free Shopping and enjoy paying less in The Bahamas. Be prepared to show a passport or other ID, spend a minimum of $25. Both U.S. and Bahamian currencies are accepted when processing Tax Free Shopping refunds.

Twilight Electric Festival at Atlantis, Paradise Island (April 12 – June 23) Featuring the cabaret show, "Showtime at the Pink Flamingo," every Wednesday through Sunday, the festival will incorporate Bahamian art and music. Tickets can be purchased by emailing - box.office@atlantisparadise.com.

Bahamas Hoopfest (November 27 – November 30) – Save the date: The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Thanksgiving Classic will be hosted in Nassau. This will be the first women's basketball event of its kind to be hosted in The Bahamas. View fan packages here.

