What's New In The Islands Of The Bahamas This January

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islands Of The Bahamas are kicking off the New Year with increased airlift, exciting events and major award nominations. Additional airlift options in Boston, Denver and Houston will bring visitors to The Bahamas during peak travel season this spring, just in time for Baha Mar's inaugural Culinary & Arts Festival. The Bahamas has been nominated as a top destination for romance, luxury, cruising, diving and more in multiple awards so far this year, proving that The Bahamas is better than ever.

Major Airlift Growth in The Bahamas – A number of top airlines are increasing airlift to The Bahamas in 2020. JetBlue is adding a second daily flight from Boston to Nassau in the peak spring break travel months of March and April. United Airlines is introducing a new non-stop Saturday-only flight from Denver to Nassau in March 2020. Southwest is also adding a seasonal Saturday-only route from Houston to Nassau in June 2020.

Baha Mar Announces Inaugural 'Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival' – Baha Mar announced the first-ever Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival in collaboration with Food & Wine and Travel + Leisure. Taking place April 30 – May 3, 2020, the festival will showcase world-renowned chefs, master sommeliers and respected artists and offer festival guests the opportunity to experience an unforgettable culinary experience.

The Bahamas Launches First Digital Currency – The Central Bank launched The Bahamas' first digital currency, called Sand Dollar, in Exuma last month. The new currency allows all residents of The Bahamas to have access to the same level of convenience and financial services. This is a major step forward in the long-term goal of launching a fully-fledged Central Bank digital currency.

The Bahamas Secures Nomination in USA Today's 2020 Caribbean Reader's Choice Awards – The Bahamas has been nominated in seven categories in USA Today's annual Caribbean Reader's Choice Awards. The categories include Best Caribbean Beach, Best Caribbean Beach Bar, Best Restaurant in the Caribbean, Best Caribbean Rum Distillery, Best Caribbean Golf Course and Best Caribbean Resort. Voting is open now through Monday, February 3rd at 10Best.com/Awards/Travel.

