What's New In The Islands Of The Bahamas This Winter

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Better in The Bahamas this winter as the country welcomes international visitors to enjoy the sun, sand and sea. From hotel reopenings with exciting deals to the Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board's $500 air credit, The Bahamas is the perfect destination for travelers seeking an escape from the cold this holiday season.

NEWS

Ministry of Tourism Launches Interactive Island Guide ­– In an effort to make planning a safe, much-needed Bahamian getaway more seamless, the Ministry of Tourism introduced an interactive map that provides visitors with an island-by-island guide of the most up-to-date guidelines, including business hours of operations, beach access and more.

Hotel Reopenings Across The Bahamas ­– Atlantis Paradise Island is scheduled to reopen on December 10, 2020, and Eleuthera's French Leave Resort is set to reopen December 15, 2020. Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and Exuma's Grand Isle Resort & Spa are both scheduled to reopen December 17, 2020. Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort will reopen January 28, 2021, while Sandals Emerald Bay will reopen February 1, 2021.

Exuma and Long Island Airport Expansions ­– Exuma International Airport is getting a major upgrade. The project, which is slated to begin next month, will expand the terminal from 2,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet. The country is planning additional airport expansions for Long Island, which is expected to be completed in March 2022. The project will expand the airport's runway from 4,000 feet to 6,500 feet.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete, up-to-date listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Out Island Black Friday Air Credit – The Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board is offering a $500 air credit this Black Friday to help travelers plan their next Bahamian vacation. Credit is applicable when pre-booking an air-inclusive 7-night package at a participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board member hotel. Travelers must book by November 30, 2020 and travel by January 31, 2021. Blackout dates apply.

Atlantis First Night Free Package – In celebration of the resort's reopening, Atlantis is offering guests their first night free with a two-night minimum stay. Bookable between November 10 – 22 and valid for stays between December 10 – 17.

Baha Mar Dream Away and Getaway Package – Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is offering guests 20 percent off just in time for the resort's December 17 reopening. Book by December 6, 2020 for stays through April 4, 2021.

Coral Sands Resort Credit - The beloved Harbour Island resort is offering a $100 resort credit inclusive of daily continental breakfast for two and access to all non-motorized water sports when staying for a minimum of two nights. The offer is valid through December 15, 2020.

AWARDS AND ACCOLADES

Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards Recognizes The Bahamas' Still Rockin' Campaign – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation's Still Rockin' campaign was awarded the best destination advertising/marketing campaign. In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, the campaign highlighted The Bahamas' 14 major islands unimpacted by the storm, which contributed to the country's record-breaking year of 7.2 million visitors in 2019. The awards also recognized the Ministry's From Bahamas With Love campaign, which was awarded silver in the destination marketing TV commercial category.

