What's Next For Healthcare Private Equity?

MIAMI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health law firm McDermott Will & Emery is hosting its annual HPE Miami Conference on March 9-12, 2021, with four days of virtual sessions where private equity investors and industry experts will delve into the insights and strategies shaping the future of healthcare investing.

"This is a game-changing time for healthcare private equity and we're incredibly excited to see the deals that are already taking shape this year," said Ira Coleman, Chairman of McDermott Will & Emery. "HPE Miami has always brought focused, leading-edge insights from among the industry's biggest hitters. As leaders plan their next strategic moves, these perspectives have never been more important."

Conference speakers include some of the most important healthcare organizations and leaders across industry subsectors. Among several, we are pleased to welcome Miriam Tawil, Managing Director of Centerbridge Partners; Dr. Richard Park, Founding CEO of CityMD; Megan Preiner, Managing Director of Thomas H. Lee Partners; and Slava Girzhel, US Head of Health Care Investment Banking, Senior Managing Director, Ernst & Young Capital Advisors.

Sessions include:

MISSION CRITICAL: ACTION PLANS FOR OPTIMIZING YOUR HEALTHCARE

March 9, 11:00–1:00 EST

Strategies for investments, including considerations for contingent purchase pricing; benefits and limits of Representation & Warranty insurance for healthcare risks; critical tactics for combining two platforms in one sector; and regulatory and government enforcement trends.

SUBSECTOR INSIGHTS: WHAT'S AROUND THE CORNER?

March 10, 11:00– 2:00 EST

Top-tier investment professionals, executives and bankers consider some of the hottest health industry subsectors today, including behavioral health, dermatology, dental, GI, hospice/ home care, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pharma services, pharmacy, urgent care, urology and women's care.

STAYING AHEAD OF THE CURVE: HPE'S MOST IMPORTANT TRENDS

March 11, 11:00– 1:00 EST

Examines the proliferation of risk-based/value-based businesses; selling healthcare portfolio companies to SPACs; alliances between private equity/ hospitals and health systems; and best practices to properly and profitably integrate telehealth into portfolio companies.

THE BIG PICTURE: TODAY'S TRENDS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

March 12, 11:00– 1:30 EST

Managing directors, investment bankers, and finance and lending executives provide valuable insights on distressed health investing, the current market and where the industry is heading.

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading health law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and Law360. PitchBook recently recognized McDermott as the most active firm in healthcare private equity for the fourth consecutive year, handling 41 more healthcare private equity transactions in 2020 than its nearest competitor.

