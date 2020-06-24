What's NEXT in Cannabis, Hemp Industries?

"The cannabis industry and the world at large have changed significantly in a short period of time, but the need for executives and leaders to make connections, discuss industry issues and learn from each other is greater than ever before." said Chris Walsh, CEO and President of MJBizDaily. "MJBizConNEXT Direct and Hemp Industry Daily Conference Direct will tackle the tough questions we are all facing in these uncertain times, to help push the industry forward, together, stronger than before."

Previously scheduled to take place in New Orleans, attendees at MJBizConNEXT Direct and Hemp Industry Daily Conference Direct will take a laser focused deep dive into what's next in the cannabis and hemp industries. Hundreds of attendees, exhibitors, and speakers can expect the same quality connections and information, they've always experienced at the MJBizCon family of tradeshows and conferences.

Attendees will have access to every content session across both conferences, live and on-demand for 6 months afterwards. Critical networking opportunities will be available via themed meet-ups and roundtables, and via Network Builder – an innovative AI tool that creates personalized meeting recommendations based on an attendee's profile and interests. Essential connections will also be made in the 5 immersive, interactive exhibit halls where attendees can discover the latest innovations across the cannabis and hemp supply chains as well as having the opportunity to discover and learn about the work of leading industry associations and organizations.

The three major content tracks are targeted to operators and owners, executive decision makers, cultivators, retailers and processors in the respective industries:

Survive to Thrive Executive Strategies —A series of sessions designed to support execs who are facing market contraction and challenges resulting from COVID-19 and a down-trending economy.

—A series of sessions designed to support execs who are facing market contraction and challenges resulting from COVID-19 and a down-trending economy. Key Market Insights to Embrace for the Future —An opportunity to explore forward looking topics including federal legalization, the global crisis and recession and how to future proof a business for disruption.

—An opportunity to explore forward looking topics including federal legalization, the global crisis and recession and how to future proof a business for disruption. Practical Applications for Successful Business— Content to teach businesses how to be nimble, resilient creative and successful in today's landscape.

Registration is open now and will remain open through July 1, 2020 here.

Marijuana Business Daily

As the leading business news information resource for the medical marijuana and retail cannabis industry, Marijuana Business Daily's editors and reporters bring retailers, professional cultivators, infused product makers, ancillary service providers and finance professionals the information and networking they need to flourish within the cannabis industry. In addition to the MJBizDaily newsletter, the company also publishes MJBizDaily International, Hemp Industry Daily, the monthly Marijuana Business Magazine, the annual Marijuana Business Factbook, and numerous industry reports throughout the year.

Marijuana Business Daily also serves as producer and host of the world's largest family of B2B tradeshows for the cannabis industry, including their flagship MJBizCon, MJBizConNEXT, Hemp Industry Daily Conference, and various cannabis symposiums worldwide. Recent recognition and awards include Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50, The Inc. 500, Inc's 2020 Private Titans, and Folio Magazine's Women in Media. Marijuana Business Daily is also a proud member of the Associated Press.

Contact: Tess Woods, 1-617-942-0336, [email protected]

SOURCE Marijuana Business Daily