What's Selling for Back-to-School on Mercari

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With American families expected to spend almost $700 per household on back-to-school clothing and supplies this year, sellers on Mercari, The Selling App, are working to meet seasonal demand for backpacks, school supplies, electronics, and clothing for kids of all ages.

Now's the time for parents and kids to take an honest look at their closets to assess what they're still using, and what they're not. Parents know that most kids outgrow their stuff, or they simply fall out of love with it.

It only takes about three minutes to list an item on Mercari. And increasingly, parents and children are listing unwanted items together as a fun activity that also teaches kids about financial responsibility firsthand.

Here's what's currently selling on Mercari:

Boys' Shoes & Clothing

To kick off the year on a high note, buyers are searching for shoes. Brands like Adidas, Vans, Nike, and Converse are popular for boys of all ages.

Buyers are also on the hunt for tops and t-shirts. Top brands are a mix of activewear like Under Armour, playful apparel like Mini Boden and Carter's, and more classic finds like abercrombie kids, Gap Kids, and Vineyard Vines.

Girls' Tops & Dresses

For girls, buyers are looking for tops and dresses to create easy, cute outfits. Matilda Jane is a brand with a lot of traction, and it won't slow down anytime soon. If you've got the goods, it's time to list!

In addition, clothes from Hanna Andersson, Mini Boden, and abercrombie kids are buyer favorites for girls this month.

Another highly coveted item in August? Jojo Siwa bows. The dancer and YouTuber is hugely popular, and kids will want to show off their fan love at school.

Student Backpacks

From little tykes starting kindergarten to adults heading off to college, backpacks are essential. Buyers are looking for bags for students of all ages.

Backpacks with fun designs are popular with young students. Top kid-friendly brands are Pottery Barn Kids, Justice, and Matilda Jane.

For older kids, style meets performance. Buyers are looking for packs from classic brands like Jansport and The North Face. They're also turning to sportswear favorites like Nike, Vans, and Champion. And for that added cool factor, buyers are on the hunt for Loungefly, Fjallraven Kanken, and Herschel Supply Co.

Have backpacks you're not using? Time to list! Make sure to include the word "school" in your description so shoppers can find your item more easily.

Dorm Life Basics

College students are setting up new lives on campus. From dorms to apartments, students across the country are turning to items that transform rooms into homes.

Buyers are looking for everything from bigger storage solutions like tubs and storage bins to smaller things like closet organizers, shoe racks, and jewelry organizers. Tupperware is a go-to for smaller kitchen storage, while Muji organizers are popular to keep everything from pens to makeup brushes neat.

College students are also on the hunt for small appliances to make their living spaces multi-functional. Bookshelf that doubles as a kitchen? Easy.

Keurig machines make getting that caffeine fix super easy. Blenders from brands like Vitamix, Ninja, and NutriBullet are must-haves for meals on the go.

For quick-cooking solutions, people are searching for rice cookers, Instant Pot, toasters, popcorn machines, and waffle makers.

And to keep their spaces clean, handheld vacuums do the trick.

Decor adds a finishing touch. Brands like Pottery Barn, Urban Outfitters, West Elm, and IKEA top the charts. Shoppers are looking to buy accent decor rather than large pieces — items like tapestries are great to list this month. Functional decor such as baskets, decorative pillows, and small area rugs are always in demand.

Electronics

Computers and laptops are must-haves for students of any age. Like last month, top brands for laptops include Apple MacBook, Google Chromebook, Google Pixelbook, and HP Netbooks. Microsoft SurfacePro tablets are also great to list this month — they're affordable, adaptable, and portable. Buyers are shopping for accessories like wireless keyboards and wireless mouses (mice), to make the most of their tablets.

School Supplies

School supplies are the staple of back-to-school shopping. From basics like pens, pencils, binders, and notebooks to planners for the academic year — now is a good time to list unused stationery supplies.

For students taking upper level math courses, Mercari is a go-to for graphing calculators. The most popular models are from Texas Instruments: the TI-84, TI-84 Plus, TI-84 Plus CE and TI-83 are favorites. These can be quite pricey new, so if you have one around the house that you're no longer using, now's the time to list.

Finally, college students are looking to purchase iClicker remotes on Mercari. If you have one that's unused, list it!

