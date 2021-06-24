What's That? Asking Co-workers to Repeat is a Top Productivity Issue Among Employees with Untreated Hearing Loss

DRAPER, Utah, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As signs of hearing loss build over time, frequent misses and mistakes can take a toll on workers and their employers in the form of reduced productivity. In its first annual "Hearing in the Workplace" survey1 TruHearing, the market leader in hearing benefits, surveyed working individuals and explored the impact of untreated hearing loss on their productivity. The study found that almost all respondents reported significant challenges to doing their jobs prior to wearing hearing aids.

Types of productivity issues varied, with "asking co-workers to repeat what they said'' topping the list (87%), followed by "frequently missing parts of the conversation" (84%), "difficulty in trying to hear" (78%) and "difficulty following conversation" (77%). 37% of those surveyed said they lost more than five hours a week making up for these types of challenges, and nearly 20% said they lost more than 10.

"Seeing the impact of untreated hearing loss in terms of hours lost reinforces the strong argument for employers to offer hearing health benefits, and to provide encouragement for employees to seek help," said Tommy Macdonald, CEO, TruHearing. "When employees get the hearing treatment they need, it boosts the employee's health and well-being, and the employer's bottom line through productivity gains."

According to a recent survey by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), more than half (51%) of adults report having hearing problems, but only 11% of those respondents have sought treatment. TruHearing's survey identified barriers to seeking care by exploring concerns faced by employees prior to their treatment. By far, the top concern was cost (85%), followed by adjustment to the hearing aids (45%) and stigma (28%). Only 12% were concern-free, demonstrating a valuable opportunity for employers to step in with education and resources to make the process of obtaining hearing loss treatment more readily accepted, easier, and within reach financially.

According to Hearing Tracker research2, the average price paid for hearing aids was $4,744 per pair. TruHearing offers a range of hearing benefit options through its health plan partners and directly to employers – all of which provide significant savings on hearing exams and hearing aids to both employers and employees. For more information, visit https://www.truhearing.com/for-health-plans-benefit-administrators/ .

About TruHearing

TruHearing is the leader in hearing healthcare benefits serving more than 160 million people nationwide. With a highly qualified network of hearing care providers combined with the most extensive and technologically advanced hearing aid selection, white-glove service, and pre- and post-care support, TruHearing delivers the best value and service to payors and people with hearing health challenges. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, TruHearing has been improving lives by making hearing healthcare more affordable for more than 18 years and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace" in the state for five consecutive years. For more information, visit: https://www.truhearing.com/for-health-plans-benefit-administrators/ .

1 Online survey conducted by TruHearing of 270 employed consumers with hearing loss, May 2021.

2 Survey of 2,000 people conducted by Hearing Tracker in 2018. https://www.hearingtracker.com/how-much-do-hearing-aids-cost

