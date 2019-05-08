Wheaton Precious Metals Announces First Quarter Results for 2019 and Declares Second Quarterly Dividend of 2019

TSX: WPM

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. All figures are presented in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.

In the first quarter of 2019, Wheaton generated almost $120 million in operating cash flow, driven by record gold sales volumes.

All amounts in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold, per ounce amounts and per share amounts.1

Highlights

The increase in attributable gold production was primarily due to the commencement of the San Dimas gold stream effective May 10, 2018 , and the Stillwater precious metals stream effective July 1, 2018 , as well as higher production at Sudbury .





gold stream effective , and the precious metals stream effective , as well as higher production at . The decrease in attributable silver production was primarily due to the termination of the San Dimas silver stream effective May 10, 2018 , and all deliveries from the Lagunas Norte, Veladero and Pierina mines ceasing effective March 31, 2018 , in accordance with the Pascua-Lama precious metals purchase agreement ("Pascua-Lama PMPA").





silver stream effective , and all deliveries from the Lagunas Norte, Veladero and Pierina mines ceasing effective , in accordance with the Pascua-Lama precious metals purchase agreement ("Pascua-Lama PMPA"). The increase in gold sales was due to the higher production levels coupled with positive changes in the balance of payable gold produced but not yet delivered to Wheaton.





The decrease in silver sales volume was due to the lower production levels coupled with negative changes in the balance of payable silver produced but not yet delivered to Wheaton.





Declared quarterly dividend of $0.09 per common share in accordance with Wheaton's setting of a minimum quarterly dividend of $0.09 per common share for the duration of 2019, subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.





per common share in accordance with Wheaton's setting of a minimum quarterly dividend of per common share for the duration of 2019, subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors. Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") announced its receipt of the approved Mine Plan of Operations ("MPO") for the Rosemont project from the U.S. Forest Service on March 19, 2019 . Hudbay subsequently indicated that it plans to move ahead with an early works program and financing activities in parallel in 2019 with the intent of achieving first production by the end of 2022.

"Wheaton's core assets delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2019 with gold sales exceeding 115,000 ounces—the most gold we have ever sold in a single quarter," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "In addition, we also saw one of our key growth projects move forward with Hudbay announcing the conclusion of the permitting process at Rosemont and their intent to begin early development work later this year. Hudbay indicated first production could commence as early as 2022, and we look forward to Rosemont contributing to our future growth profile."

Financial Review

Revenues

Revenue was $225 million in the first quarter of 2019, on sales volume of 115,000 ounces of gold, 4.3 million ounces of silver and 5,200 ounces of palladium. This represents a 13% increase from the $199 million of revenue generated in the first quarter of 2018 due primarily to (i) a 64% increase in the number of gold ounces sold; and (ii) the introduction of palladium sales effective Q3 2018, partially offset by (iii) a 32% decrease in the number of silver ounces sold, (iv) a 7% decrease in the average realized silver price ($15.64 in Q1 2019 compared with $16.73 in Q1 2018); and (v) a 2% decrease in the average realized gold price ($1,308 in Q1 2019 compared with $1,330 in Q1 2018).

Costs and Expenses

Average cash costs¹ in the first quarter of 2019 were $417 per gold ounce sold, $4.64 per silver ounce sold and $254 per palladium ounce sold, as compared with $399 per gold ounce and $4.49 per silver ounce during the comparable period of 2018. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $891 per gold ounce sold, $11.00 per silver ounce sold and $1,189 per palladium ounce sold, a reduction of 4% and 10% for gold and silver, respectively, as compared with Q1 2018. The decrease in the cash operating margin was primarily due to a 2% decrease in the average realized gold price and a 7% decrease in the average realized silver price in Q1 2019 compared with Q1 2018.

Earnings and Operating Cash Flows

Adjusted net earnings¹ and cash flow from operations in the first quarter of 2019 were $57 million ($0.13 per share) and $118 million ($0.27 per share¹), compared with adjusted net earnings¹ of $70 million ($0.16 per share) and cash flow from operations of $125 million ($0.28 per share¹) for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 19% and 6%, respectively.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $126 million of cash on hand and $1.2 billion outstanding under the Company's $2 billion revolving term loan (the "Revolving Facility"). The average effective interest rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 4.28%.

First Quarter Asset Highlights

During the first quarter of 2019 attributable production was 93,600 ounces of gold, 5.6 million ounces of silver and 4,700 ounces of palladium, representing an increase of 22% and a decrease of 24% for gold and silver, respectively, as compared with the first quarter of 2018.

Operational highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, are as follows:

Salobo

In the first quarter of 2019, Salobo produced 60,800 ounces of attributable gold, in line with the first quarter of 2018 as lower throughput and grades were offset by higher recoveries. Sales of 84,160 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2019 were higher than production as a result of a significant draw down of produced but not yet delivered ounces.

Peñasquito

In the first quarter of 2019, Peñasquito produced 1.6 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 10% relative to the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to higher grades partially offset by lower throughput and recovery as higher than expected ore hardness impacted mill performance in the quarter. Following the start of commercial production on December 31, 2018, the Pyrite Leach Project was operated successfully through the quarter.

In April 2019, Newmont Mining Corporation and Goldcorp Inc. merged to form Newmont Goldcorp Corporation ("Newmont Goldcorp"). Newmont Goldcorp has highlighted their expected future improvements are focused on increasing mill throughput and improving plant reliability at Peñasquito.

Subsequent to the quarter, on April 29, 2019, Newmont Goldcorp announced that it intended to temporarily suspend operations at the Peñasquito mine pending resolution of an illegal blockade.

Antamina

In the first quarter of 2019, Antamina produced 1.2 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 10% relative to the first quarter of 2018 as expected due to mine sequencing in the open pit and lower mill throughput as a result of the timing of maintenance.

San Dimas

In the first quarter of 2019, San Dimas produced 10,300 ounces of attributable gold. According to First Majestic Silver Corp.'s ("First Majestic") first quarter of 2019 production report, the San Dimas mill processed a total of 163,264 tonnes with average silver and gold grades of 287 g/t and 4.18 g/t, respectively. According to First Majestic, silver and gold grades improved 10% and 8%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter due to higher grades in the Victoria and Jessica areas along with improvements in mine dilution controls.

Sudbury

In the first quarter of 2019, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 10,000 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 186% relative to the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to higher throughput. As a reminder, production in the first quarter of 2018 was impacted due to the Coleman mine being shutdown down for unscheduled maintenance from November 2017 to April 2018.

Constancia

In the first quarter of 2019, Constancia produced 0.6 million ounces of attributable silver and 4,800 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 2% for silver production and an increase of approximately 46% for gold production relative to the first quarter of 2018. As per Wheaton's precious metals purchase agreement with Hudbay relating to Constancia (the "Constancia PMPA"), should Hudbay fail to achieve a minimum level of throughput at the Pampacancha satellite deposit during 2018, 2019 and 2020, Wheaton will be entitled to an increased portion of gold from Hudbay. As per Hudbay's MD&A for the first quarter of 2019, mining of the Pampacancha deposit is not expected to begin until 2020. Assuming ore production does not begin until 2020, the Company will be entitled to receive an additional 8,020 ounces of gold in 2019 and 2020 relative to the Constancia PMPA, with the deliveries to be made in quarterly installments, of which 2,005 ounces were received during the first quarter of 2019 and reported as production.

Stillwater

In the first quarter of 2019, the Stillwater mines produced 3,100 ounces of attributable gold and 4,700 ounces of attributable palladium. While production was slightly lower than expected due to several factors, Sibanye-Stillwater has indicated that additional resources have been deployed with the focus on recovering the lower production over the remainder of the year.

Other Gold

In the first quarter of 2019, total Other Gold attributable production was 4,400 ounces, a decrease of approximately 47% relative to the first quarter of 2018. The decrease was due primarily to lower production at the Minto mine which was placed on care and maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2018 and lower production from the 777 mine.

Other Silver

In the first quarter of 2019, total Other Silver attributable production was 2.3 million ounces, a decrease of approximately 8% relative to the first quarter of 2018. The decrease was driven primarily by the cessation of attributable production from the Lagunas Norte, Veladero and Pierina mines as these streaming interests expired on March 31, 2018, in accordance with the PMPA with Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick"), partially offset by the start-up of attributable production at the Aljustrel mine in the second quarter of 2018.

Development Update - Rosemont

In March 2019, Hudbay announced the conclusion of the permitting process for Rosemont with its receipt of the Section 404 Water Permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the MPO from the U.S. Forest Service. On March 28, 2019, Hudbay indicated that it plans to move ahead with an early works program and financing activities in parallel in 2019 and expects to seek from its board approval to commence the construction of Rosemont by the end of the year, which should enable first production by the end of 2022. The early works program includes construction of a water pipeline and power transmission line to site, advancing critical path engineering and geotechnical work, archaeological site work, and spending on permit-related mitigation activities. Hudbay further reports that it intends to evaluate a variety of financing options, including the addition of a new, committed joint venture partner for the development of Rosemont.

As a reminder, Wheaton has a precious metals purchase agreement with Hudbay on Rosemont, which in consideration for total upfront payments of $230 million, entitles the Company to 100% of payable silver and gold produced from Rosemont at a cash price of $450 per ounce of gold and $3.90 per ounce of silver, subject to an annual adjustment for inflation.

Produced But Not Yet Delivered 2

As at March 31, 2019, payable ounces attributable to the Company produced but not yet delivered amounted to 51,500 payable gold ounces, 3.5 million payable silver ounces and 4,800 payable palladium ounces, representing a decrease of 25,600 payable gold ounces, an increase of 0.4 million payable silver ounces and a decrease of 500 payable palladium ounces during the three month period ended March 31, 2019. Payable gold ounces produced but not yet delivered decreased primarily as a result of a decrease related to the Salobo gold interest partially offset by an increase related to the Sudbury gold interest. Payable silver ounces produced but not yet delivered increased slightly primarily as a result of increases related to the Yauliyacu and Peñasquito silver interests partially offset by a decrease related to the Constancia silver interest. Payable ounces produced but not yet delivered to the Wheaton group of companies are expected to average approximately two months of annualized production for silver and two to three months for both gold and palladium but may vary from quarter to quarter due to a number of mining operation factors including mine ramp-up and timing of shipments.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.

Dividend

Second Quarterly Dividend

The second quarterly cash dividend for 2019 of US$0.09 will be paid to holders of record of Wheaton Precious Metals common shares as of the close of business on May 24, 2019 and will be distributed on or about June 6, 2019.

Under the Company's dividend policy, the quarterly dividend per common share is targeted to equal approximately 30% of the average cash generated by operating activities in the previous four quarters divided by the Company's then outstanding common shares, all rounded to the nearest cent. To minimize volatility in quarterly dividends, the Company has set a minimum quarterly dividend of $0.09 per common share for the duration of 2019.

The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company has previously implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). Participation in the DRIP is optional. For the purposes of this second quarterly dividend, the Company has elected to issue common shares under the DRIP through treasury at a 3% discount to the Average Market Price, as defined in the DRIP. However, the Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, change or eliminate the discount applicable to Treasury Acquisitions, as defined in the DRIP, or direct that such common shares be purchased in Market Acquisitions, as defined in the DRIP, at the prevailing market price, any of which would be publicly announced.

The DRIP and enrollment forms, including direct deposit, are available for download on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com, accessible by quick links directly from the home page, and can also be found in the 'investors' section, under the 'dividends' tab.

Registered shareholders may also enroll in the DRIP online through the plan agent's self-service web portal at: https://www.canstockta.com/en/InvestorServices/Investor_Information/Issuer_List/IssuerDetail.jsp?companyCode=1501.

Beneficial shareholders should contact their financial intermediary to arrange enrollment. All shareholders considering enrollment in the DRIP should carefully review the terms of the DRIP and consult with their advisors as to the implications of enrollment in the DRIP.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer of securities. A registration statement relating to the DRIP has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained under the Company's profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. A written copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained by contacting the Corporate Secretary of the Company at 1021 West Hastings Street, Suite 3500, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 0C3.

Outlook

Wheaton's forecast production for 2019 and for the average annual production over the next five years remain unchanged. In 2019, Wheaton's production is forecast to be approximately 365,000 ounces of gold, 24.5 million ounces of silver and 22,000 ounces of palladium, resulting in gold equivalent production3 of approximately 690,000 ounces. For the five-year period ending in 2023, the Company estimates that average annual gold equivalent production3 will amount to 750,000 ounces. As a reminder, Wheaton does not currently include any production from Hudbay's Rosemont project nor the announced expansion at Salobo in its estimated average five-year production guidance4.

From a liquidity perspective, the $126 million of cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2019, combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion Revolving Facility and ongoing operating cash flows positions the Company well to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive precious metal stream interests.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals' MD&A and Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Wes Carson, P. Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations is a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Wheaton Precious Metals believes that there are no significant differences between its corporate governance practices and those required to be followed by United States domestic issuers under the NYSE listing standards. This confirmation is located on the Wheaton Precious Metals website at http://www.wheatonpm.com/Company/corporate-governance/default.aspx

________________________ 1 Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this press release. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter. 2 Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces produced but not yet delivered are based on management estimates and may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3 Gold equivalent production forecasts for 2019 and the five-year average are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,300 / ounce gold, $16 / ounce silver, $1,350 / ounce palladium, and $21 / pound of cobalt. 4 In preparing the long-term production forecast, Wheaton has considered the impact of Vale's announced approval of the Salobo III copper project, a brownfield expansion, which if completed as proposed, would increase processing throughput capacity from 24 Mtpa to 36 Mtpa once fully ramped up (the "Salobo Expansion"). However, readers are cautioned that Vale has not finalized its mine plan and as such, Wheaton has not included any production growth as a result of the Salobo Expansion.

Condensed Interim Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings





Three Months Ended

March 31 (US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

2019 2018 Sales

$ 225,049 $ 199,252 Cost of sales









Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$ 69,214 $ 56,414 Depletion



68,381

57,265 Total cost of sales

$ 137,595 $ 113,679 Gross margin

$ 87,454 $ 85,573 General and administrative 1



16,535

9,757 Earnings from operations

$ 70,919 $ 75,816 Other (income) expense



(266)

1,071 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

$ 71,185 $ 74,745 Finance costs



13,946

7,107 Earnings before income taxes

$ 57,239 $ 67,638 Income tax recovery



110

485 Net earnings

$ 57,349 $ 68,123 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.13 $ 0.15 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.13 $ 0.15











Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic



444,389

442,728 Diluted



445,121

443,181 1) Equity settled stock based compensation (a non-cash item) included in general and administrative expenses.

$ 1,357 $ 1,249

Condensed Interim Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at

March 31 As at

December 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2019 2018 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,781 $ 75,767 Accounts receivable

1,998

2,396 Other

1,478

1,541 Total current assets $ 129,257 $ 79,704 Non-current assets







Mineral stream interests $ 6,088,454 $ 6,156,839 Early deposit mineral stream interests

30,241

30,241 Mineral royalty interest

9,107

9,107 Long-term equity investments

185,400

164,753 Investment in associates

2,500

2,562 Convertible note receivable

13,770

12,899 Property, plant and equipment

7,925

3,626 Other

12,046

10,315 Total non-current assets $ 6,349,443 $ 6,390,342 Total assets $ 6,478,700 $ 6,470,046 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 14,120 $ 19,883 Dividends payable

40,074

- Current taxes payable

-

3,361 Current portion of performance share units

7,519

5,578 Current portion of lease liabilities

627

- Other

18

19 Total current liabilities $ 62,358 $ 28,841 Non-current liabilities







Bank debt $ 1,183,500 $ 1,264,000 Lease liabilities

3,945

- Deferred income taxes

119

111 Performance share units

2,830

5,178 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,190,394 $ 1,269,289 Total liabilities $ 1,252,752 $ 1,298,130 Shareholders' equity







Issued capital $ 3,537,833 $ 3,516,437 Reserves

23,254

7,893 Retained earnings

1,664,861

1,647,586 Total shareholders' equity $ 5,225,948 $ 5,171,916 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,478,700 $ 6,470,046

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended

March 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited)

2019 2018 Operating activities









Net earnings

$ 57,349 $ 68,123 Adjustments for









Depreciation and depletion



68,874

57,505 Interest expense



13,152

5,591 Equity settled stock based compensation



1,357

1,249 Performance share units



(592)

184 Income tax expense (recovery)



(110)

(485) Loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



-

99 Share in losses of associate



62

201 Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable



(871)

1,388 Investment income recognized in net earnings



(242)

(203) Other



428

226 Change in non-cash working capital



(7,170)

(3,075) Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest

$ 132,237 $ 130,803 Income taxes paid



(3,562)

(50) Interest paid



(10,707)

(5,596) Interest received



226

183 Cash generated from operating activities

$ 118,194 $ 125,340 Financing activities









Bank debt repaid

$ (80,500) $ (107,000) Credit facility extension fees



(1,100)

(1,200) Share purchase options exercised



14,891

149 Lease payments



(170)

- Cash (used for) generated from financing activities

$ (66,879) $ (108,051) Investing activities









Mineral stream interests

$ (174) $ - Early deposit mineral stream interests



-

(203) Dividend income received



16

20 Other



(1,154)

(41) Cash used for investing activities

$ (1,312) $ (224) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

$ 11 $ (18) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ 50,014 $ 17,047 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



75,767

98,521 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 125,781 $ 115,568

Summary of Ounces Produced



Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Gold ounces produced ²

















Sudbury 3 10,041 6,646 6,510 6,476 3,511 8,568 8,519 7,468

Salobo 60,846 76,995 68,648 63,949 61,513 76,153 72,980 57,514

Constancia 4,826 4,266 3,261 3,187 3,315 2,947 2,498 2,332

San Dimas 4 10,290 10,092 10,642 5,726 - - - -

Stillwater 3,137 3,472 6,376 - - - - -

Other



















Minto 5 - 1,441 2,546 2,554 2,707 3,328 6,105 6,063



777 4,445 4,248 4,124 4,982 5,645 5,478 5,114 6,259

Total Other 4,445 5,689 6,670 7,536 8,352 8,806 11,219 12,322 Total gold ounces produced 93,585 107,160 102,107 86,874 76,691 96,474 95,216 79,636 Silver ounces produced 2

















San Dimas 4 - - - 607 1,606 1,324 1,043 973

Peñasquito 1,595 1,455 1,050 1,267 1,450 1,561 1,641 1,483

Antamina 1,180 1,225 1,406 1,394 1,304 1,434 1,686 1,832

Constancia 588 695 682 552 598 621 572 506

Other



















Los Filos 38 29 21 33 29 48 43 42



Zinkgruvan 479 608 530 453 565 619 710 493



Yauliyacu 528 233 597 719 550 335 588 607



Stratoni 143 149 165 211 137 131 137 171



Minto 5 - 8 25 30 35 30 43 42



Neves-Corvo 498 509 458 421 405 305 341 316



Aljustrel 470 475 514 138 - - - -



Cozamin 6 - - - - - - - 17



Lagunas Norte 7 - - - - 217 253 243 218



Pierina 7 - - - - 107 111 107 114



Veladero 7 - - - - 265 211 201 144



777 95 113 136 152 146 146 145 138

Total Other 2,251 2,124 2,446 2,157 2,456 2,189 2,558 2,302 Total silver ounces produced 5,614 5,499 5,584 5,977 7,414 7,129 7,500 7,096 Palladium ounces produced ²

















Stillwater 4,729 5,869 8,817 - - - - - GEOs produced 8 165,819 177,808 178,126 162,522 170,203 189,909 194,019 176,786 SEOs produced 8 13,888 15,009 14,394 12,840 13,495 14,491 14,728 12,913 Gold / Silver Ratio 8 83.8 84.4 80.8 79.0 79.3 76.3 75.9 73.0 Palladium / Silver Ratio 8 92.1 79.1 63.4 59.2 61.8 59.3 53.5 47.7 Gold / Palladium Ratio 8 0.9 1.1 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.5 Average payable rate 2

















Gold 95.6% 95.5% 95.2% 94.7% 94.4% 94.8% 94.8% 94.5%

Silver 82.9% 83.1% 83.5% 86.8% 89.7% 90.1% 90.0% 91.0%

Palladium 98.5% 96.4% 94.6% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.





1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced. 2) Ounces produced represent the quantity of gold, silver and palladium contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and average payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Stobie, Creighton and Totten gold interests. The Stobie gold interest was placed into care and maintenance as of May 2017. 4) Pursuant to the San Dimas SPA with Primero, the Company acquired 100% of the payable silver produced at San Dimas up to 6 million ounces annually, and 50% of any excess for the life of the mine. The San Dimas SPA was terminated on May 10, 2018 and concurrently the Company entered into the new San Dimas PMPA. 5) The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance in October 2018. 6) The Cozamin precious metal purchase agreement expired on April 4, 2017. 7) In accordance with the Pascua-Lama precious metal purchase agreement, all deliveries from Lagunas Norte, Pierina and Veladero ceased effective March 31, 2018. 8) GEOs and SEOs are provided to assist the reader. GEOs are calculated by converting silver to a gold equivalent by using the ratio of the average price of gold to the average price of silver and by converting palladium to a gold equivalent by using the average price of gold to the average price of palladium. SEOs are calculated by converting gold to a silver equivalent by using the ratio of the average price of gold to the average price of silver and by converting palladium to a silver equivalent by using the average price of palladium to the average price of silver. Average prices are as per the LBMA during the period.

Summary of Ounces Sold