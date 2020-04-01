Wheaton Precious Metals Provides Corporate Update

TSX:WPM

NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - "During these unprecedented times, Wheaton is taking every step possible to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the broader community," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Given the rapidly evolving situation, we are monitoring our partners' operations closely and providing support wherever possible. With current strong cash flows and ample financial liquidity, Wheaton is well-positioned to withstand current market conditions and grow our portfolio should there be any accretive opportunities. These are incredibly challenging times, and we hope everyone stays healthy and safe."

Business Continuity and Employee Health and Safety

With the recent developments around COVID-19, the health and safety of Wheaton's employees and communities remain a top priority, as well as considering any impacts to the business. With a focus on physical distancing in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 globally, Wheaton closed its offices several weeks ago, and has successfully transitioned to telecommuting for all of its employees. Wheaton has always maintained detailed business continuity plans, which include clear policies and procedures to ensure employees can work from home or other remote areas, as well as defined crisis management teams and clear reporting and communication lines in case of an emergency. This has resulted in a seamless transition and uninterrupted flow of business, which we expect to continue.

Partner Operations

We remain in close contact with and continue to monitor the situation at all of our partners' operations. We have completed a thorough review of our operations with our counterparties to better understand their policies and procedures around COVID-19. All of our counterparties are taking steps to ensure business continuity in their operations, but given that this situation is very fluid, we recognize that there is a risk of some operations being impacted at some point. We are pleased that each operation has a crisis management team in place and will make decisions according to their local situation and applicable laws, as well as considering the health and safety of their employees.

As at the time of writing, Wheaton's partners' operations are currently running with the exception of Voisey's Bay, Constancia, Yauliyacu, and Peñasquito. Vale made the decision on March 17th to temporarily suspend operations at Voisey's Bay to ensure the safety of local communities, which have limited access to healthcare given their remoteness. We are not scheduled to begin receiving cobalt from Voisey's Bay until January 1, 2021, and as a result we do not expect this temporary shutdown to affect future deliveries. On March 20th, Hudbay Minerals Inc. announced a temporary shutdown of operations at Constancia, a decision driven by the limited availability of certain critical mining supplies as a result of the national state of emergency in Peru. Yauliyacu has reportedly temporarily halted mining operations also as a result of supply chain issues in Peru. On March 31st, the Mexican federal government mandated that all non-essential businesses temporarily suspend operations until April 30th due to the COVID-19 virus. Newmont Corporation reports that as of April 1st, mining has not been deemed an essential activity under the decree, but that they are engaging with the government to understand the intended impacts of the decree on operations. As a result, Newmont is taking steps towards a safe and orderly ramp down of operations at the Peñasquito mine. Other Mexican mining operations on which Wheaton has precious metal purchase agreements include the San Dimas and Los Filos mines.

Production Guidance

Given the temporary shutdowns announced by some of our partners at mines on which we have precious metal purchase agreements, Wheaton is withdrawing its production guidance for 2020.

We are closely monitoring and regularly assessing the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic on our partners' operations and our own operations. However, this pandemic is evolving rapidly and its effects remain uncertain. It is possible that in the future operations at other partners' operations may be temporarily shut down or suspended for indeterminate amounts of time, including the Mexican mining operations.

In these market conditions, commodity price uncertainty highlights the benefits of the low-risk, high-margin nature of our business model. With 88% of our production coming from mines in the lowest half of their respective cost-curves, even at these lower base metal prices, our partners' operations are better able to weather low commodity price cycles. In addition, given the higher margins for our partners at these low-cost mines, we believe that there will be incentive to return them to production as soon as it is safely possible.

Liquidity and Funding

Wheaton currently continues to generate a significant amount of cash flow and remains very comfortable with current debt levels. From a liquidity perspective, with $104 million of cash and cash equivalents combined with over $1.1 billion of available capacity under the $2 billion Revolving Facility as at December 31, 2019, the company remains well positioned to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies including dividends, as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive precious metal stream interests.

The company's dividend policy remains intact, under which the quarterly dividend per common share is targeted to equal approximately 30% of the average cash generated by operating activities in the previous four quarters divided by the Company's then outstanding common shares, all rounded to the nearest cent. To minimize volatility in quarterly dividends, the Company has set a minimum quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share for the duration of 2020 representing an 11% increase relative to 2019. Under the new minimum dividend policy, the forecast annualized dividend for 2020 would represent an increase of more than 90% over a five-year period.

Community Support

Wheaton has a very active corporate social responsibility ("CSR") program focused on providing financial support to initiatives in our local communities as well as the communities around the mines from which we receive precious metals. Wheaton will continue to be supportive of these programs, and where available, look to provide additional support to programs, especially those that are helping those that are most vulnerable under the current circumstances. We would encourage everyone, where possible, to do whatever you can to help those most at need. Charity has never been more important than in these times.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and financial statements, reference to the Company includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

