Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 11, 2020

TSX: WPM

NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year results on Wednesday March 11, 2020, after market close.

A conference call will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888-231-8191 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-647-427-7450 Pass code: 6437236 Live audio webcast: link

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until March 19, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-855-859-2056 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-416-849-0833 Pass code: 6437236 Archived audio webcast: link

Wheaton Precious Metals' quarterly reporting for the remainder of 2020 is scheduled to be issued, after market close, on the following dates:

Q1 2020 – Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Q2 2020 – Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Q3 2020 – Tuesday, November 10, 2020

