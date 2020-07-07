Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2020 Second Quarter Results on August 12, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2020 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after market close. 

A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-888-231-8191

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-647-427-7450

Pass code:

1968427

Live audio webcast:

link

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until August 20, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-855-859-2056

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-416-849-0833

Pass code:

1968427

Archived audio webcast:

link  

