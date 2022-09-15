Wheel Aligner Equipment Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the wheel aligner equipment market is ACTIA Group. The company offers wheel aligner equipment named Wheel DiagADAS. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Atlas Automotive Equipment, Beach Equipment, Bee Line Co., Beissbarth GmbH, and CEMB Spa.

Challenges Faced by Wheel Aligner Equipment Market Vendors

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheel Aligner Equipment Market 2022-2026

The wheel aligner equipment market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most regional vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. The intense competition among vendors poses a risk to their operations.

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. The intense rivalry among vendors compels them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. To thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Market Growth Potential

The wheel aligner equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 795.88 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period.

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the wheel aligner equipment market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The increasing number of automobiles is one of these drivers. The passenger vehicle segment contributes significantly to the global automobile market. Factors such as the availability of low-interest finance options, sales incentives, the launch of new models, and comfortable repayment options are driving the market for passenger vehicles. Furthermore, favorable government policies have encouraged many manufacturers in several countries to increase the production of passenger vehicles. Hence, with the growth of the global automotive industry, the sales of wheel aligner equipment are expected to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Wheel Aligner Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 795.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.46 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ACTIA Group, Atlas Automotive Equipment, Beach Equipment, Bee Line Co., Beissbarth GmbH, CEMB Spa, Delta Equipments, Eagle SMF Pty Ltd., Fori Automation Inc., Hunter Engineering Co., KJC Engineering Inc., Kratzer Automation AG, Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd., NEXION S.p.A., Shenzhen 3Excel Tech Co. Ltd., Snap On Inc., Sunrise Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Wonder Internation Sdn Bhd, and Yantai Haide Science And Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 CCD aligner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on CCD aligner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on CCD aligner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on CCD aligner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on CCD aligner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 3D aligner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on 3D aligner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on 3D aligner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on 3D aligner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on 3D aligner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ACTIA Group

Exhibit 89: ACTIA Group - Overview



Exhibit 90: ACTIA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ACTIA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: ACTIA Group - Segment focus

10.4 Bee Line Co.

Exhibit 93: Bee Line Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bee Line Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bee Line Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Beissbarth GmbH

Exhibit 96: Beissbarth GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 97: Beissbarth GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Beissbarth GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 CEMB Spa

Exhibit 99: CEMB Spa - Overview



Exhibit 100: CEMB Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: CEMB Spa - Key offerings

10.7 Eagle SMF Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Eagle SMF Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Eagle SMF Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Eagle SMF Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Fori Automation Inc.

Exhibit 105: Fori Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Fori Automation Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Fori Automation Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Hunter Engineering Co.

Exhibit 108: Hunter Engineering Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Hunter Engineering Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Hunter Engineering Co. - Key offerings

10.10 KJC Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 111: KJC Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: KJC Engineering Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: KJC Engineering Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 NEXION S.p.A.

Exhibit 117: NEXION S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 118: NEXION S.p.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: NEXION S.p.A. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

