Wheelchair Market Size to Grow by USD 1320.66 Bn, Healthcare Equipment Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wheelchair market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies that are engaged in the research and development (R&D) of various product categories, including capital equipment, implants, instruments, accessories, and consumables used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of several diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheelchair Market 2022-2026

The wheelchair market size is expected to grow by USD 1320.66 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Scope

The wheelchair market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

21st Century Scientific Inc., Carex Health Brands, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Etac AB, Forza Medi India Pvt. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., Karman Healthcare Inc., Ki Mobility, Magic Mobility Pty Ltd., Medline Industries LP, NOVA Medical Products, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Rainbow Care Pte Ltd., and Sunrise Medical LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

21st Century Scientific Inc. - The company offers wheelchairs that have independent drive wheel suspension. It improves ride quality and traction and also has Xtra Duty 12 position adjustable suspension forks, with oversized 1-inch diameter bearings and fork stems.

The company offers wheelchairs that have independent drive wheel suspension. It improves ride quality and traction and also has 12 position adjustable suspension forks, with oversized 1-inch diameter bearings and fork stems. Carex Health Brands - The company offers wheelchairs of different kinds, such as reclining wheelchairs, lightweight folding wheelchairs for travel, hemi wheelchairs with height-adjustable seats, and bariatric wheelchairs.

The company offers wheelchairs of different kinds, such as reclining wheelchairs, lightweight folding wheelchairs for travel, hemi wheelchairs with height-adjustable seats, and bariatric wheelchairs. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - The company offers wheelchairs that allow users to easily convert the armrests into desk arm, half arm, and full arm with the push of a button.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Manual Wheelchair: The manual wheelchair segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The increase in demand for manual wheelchairs will encourage vendors to expand their product portfolio and market reach, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.



Powered Wheelchair

Geography

Asia : Asia will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as enhanced post-treatment services. China and India are the key countries for the wheelchair market in Asia .

: will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as enhanced post-treatment services. and are the key countries for the wheelchair market in .

Europe



North America



Rest Of World (ROW)

Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wheelchair market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wheelchair market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wheelchair market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the wheelchair market vendors

Related Reports

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market by Mobility Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automatic stair climbing wheelchair market size is projected to grow by USD 619.69 million from 2021 to 2026.

Pediatric Wheelchairs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pediatric wheelchairs market share is expected to increase by USD 767.19 million from 2021 to 2026.

Wheelchair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1320.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 21st Century Scientific Inc., Carex Health Brands, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Etac AB, Forza Medi India Pvt. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., Karman Healthcare Inc., Ki Mobility, Magic Mobility Pty Ltd., Medline Industries LP, NOVA Medical Products, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Rainbow Care Pte Ltd., and Sunrise Medical LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Manual wheelchair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Manual wheelchair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Manual wheelchair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Manual wheelchair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Manual wheelchair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Powered wheelchair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Powered wheelchair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Powered wheelchair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Powered wheelchair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Powered wheelchair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 21st Century Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 85: 21st Century Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: 21st Century Scientific Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: 21st Century Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Carex Health Brands

Exhibit 88: Carex Health Brands - Overview



Exhibit 89: Carex Health Brands - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Carex Health Brands - Key offerings

10.5 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Exhibit 91: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - Overview



Exhibit 92: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - Key offerings

10.6 Etac AB

Exhibit 94: Etac AB - Overview



Exhibit 95: Etac AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Etac AB - Key offerings

10.7 GF Health Products Inc.

Exhibit 97: GF Health Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: GF Health Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: GF Health Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Hoveround Corp.

Exhibit 100: Hoveround Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Hoveround Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Hoveround Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Invacare Corp.

Exhibit 103: Invacare Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Invacare Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Invacare Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Invacare Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Invacare Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Karman Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 111: Karman Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Karman Healthcare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Karman Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Ki Mobility

Exhibit 114: Ki Mobility - Overview



Exhibit 115: Ki Mobility - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Ki Mobility - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 117: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 118: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 119: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 120: Research methodology



Exhibit 121: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 122: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 123: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio