Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019
May 06, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) both Units and US$ Thousand by the following Types: Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs, and Mobility Scooters.
The report profiles 120 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 21st Century Scientific Inc. (US)
- Convaid Inc. (USA)
- Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing (US)
- Etac AB (Sweden)
- Foshan Dongfang Medical Equipment Manufactory (Ltd.) (China)
- Future Mobility Products (USA)
- GF Health Products, Inc. (US)
- Invacare Corporation (US)
- Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Karma Mobility (UK)
- Karman Healthcare (US)
- LEVO AG (Switzerland)
- Magic Mobility Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (US)
- Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH (Germany)
- Permobil, Inc. (US)
- TiLite (US)
- Pihsiang Machinery MFG. Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Pride Mobility Products Corporation (US)
- Sunrise Medical LLC (US)
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Manual Wheelchairs
Powered Wheelchairs
Mobility Scooters or Powered Scooters
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
III. MARKET
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 120 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 139)
- The United States (55)
- Canada (8)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (45)
- France (2)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (13)
- Italy (7)
- Rest of Europe (16)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)
- Middle East (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7m56a
