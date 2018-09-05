Wheels Up Aligns With Turner Ignite Sports As Official Private Aviation Partner Of 'Capital One's The Match: Tiger Vs. Phil'

As part of the partnership, Wheels Up will serve as the official private aviation partner of the high-stakes $9 million match play competition.

"It's an honor to be part of this historic event with golf legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and CEO of Wheels Up. "Partnering with Turner Sports on this leading-edge programming is a natural fit for us."

"We have witnessed unprecedented interest for this once-in-a-lifetime event, evident by the support we have from our outstanding partners like Wheels Up, the preeminent trusted service in private aviation," said Will Funk, Executive Vice President of Property Marketing and Corporate Partnerships for Turner Sports.

Turner Sports is producing all live event coverage while also serving as the exclusive sales and sponsorship partner. Turner Sports and its Turner Ignite Sports division are working closely with marketing partners to elevate their brands within this event, tapping into award-winning live events, experiential and creative marketing solutions.

About Turner

Turner, a WarnerMedia company, is a global entertainment, sports and news company that creates premium content and delivers exceptional experiences to fans whenever and wherever they consume content. These efforts are fueled by data-driven insights and industry-leading technology. Turner owns and operates some of the most valuable brands in the world, including Adult Swim, Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, ELEAGUE, Great Big Story, HLN, iStreamPlanet, TBS, Turner Classic Movies (TCM), TNT, truTV and Turner Sports .

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of Turner, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all multimedia screens. Turner Sports' television coverage includes the NBA, Major League Baseball, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, ELEAGUE and professional golf, along with the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. The company also manages some of the most popular sports destinations across digital and social platforms including Bleacher Report and its top-rated app, NCAA.com and the critically-acclaimed NCAA March Madness Live suite of products, PGA.com and the Sports Emmy Award-winning PGA Championship LIVE, as well as an accompanying collection of mobile sites and connected device apps. Turner Sports and the NBA jointly manage NBA Digital, a robust collection of offerings including NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA League Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com. Turner Sports recently launched B/R Live, a premium live streaming sports platform that serves as the central hub for both the discovery and consumption of live sports content. The new streaming service allows fans to find and watch their favorite sports content anywhere, anytime and on the screen of their choice.

Visit the Turner Sports online press room for additional press materials; follow Turner Sports on Twitter at @TurnerSportsPR.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a revolutionary membership-based private aviation company that significantly reduces the upfront costs to fly privately, while providing unparalleled flexibility, service, and safety. Created and led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up offers individual, family, and corporate members access to a private fleet of King Air 350i, Citation Excel/XLS, and Citation X aircraft up to 365 days a year, with as little as 24 hours' notice. Wheels Up Members can also make use of the Wheels Up Flight Desk for vetted and verified charter aircraft in North America and Europe. With the cutting-edge Wheels Up mobile app, members can seamlessly book flights, manage their accounts, participate in ride-sharing opportunities, and choose from a vast selection of Hot Flights, which are one-way "empty-leg" flights posted daily to the app and updated in real time. Members also have access to Wheels Down, a program featuring exclusive events and experiences, unique partner benefits, and a full-service luxury concierge.

*Wheels Up acts as agent for Wheels Up Members and is not the operator of the program aircraft; FAA licensed and DOT registered air carriers participating in the program exercise full operational control of all flights offered by or arranged through Wheels Up. All aircraft owned or leased by Wheels Up are leased to the operating air carrier and are operated exclusively by that air carrier. To learn more, visit wheelsup.com. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Google.

