Wheels Up and Delta Close Groundbreaking Transaction, Combining Delta Private Jets with Wheels Up and Introducing Cross-Platform Customer Benefits

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) have closed on their previously announced groundbreaking transaction and partnership agreement. Wheels Up and Delta are unveiling cross-platform benefits for existing and prospective Wheels Up Members and Delta customers that cannot be found anywhere else within the private aviation industry.

The closing officially combines Delta Private Jets (DPJ) with Wheels Up, pairing Wheels Up's membership programs, innovative digital platform and world-class lifestyle experiences with Delta Private Jets' renowned reliability, safety, service and scale. The combination creates one of the world's largest owned and managed fleets of private aircraft, totaling nearly 200 planes ranging from the King Air 350i to large-cabin jets. With this expanded private fleet and access to Delta's global network, Wheels Up is strategically positioned to fulfill every travel need of its now 8,000+ members and customers.

In the weeks ahead, Wheels Up and Delta will be communicating directly with customers to roll out partnership benefits and other program features. For example, Wheels Up Members will be eligible to earn Delta Medallion Status, accrue miles in Delta's SkyMiles® loyalty program, and use their Wheels Up Fund program balances to pay for Wheels Up private and Delta commercial flights. Likewise, Delta Private Jets customers will have the opportunity to receive exclusive Wheels Up membership offerings, experiences and access to the Wheels Up fleet.

"Together, Wheels Up and Delta will democratize the industry to make private flying and the private flying lifestyle accessible to significantly more individuals and businesses around the world," said Wheels Up Founder and CEO Kenny Dichter. "By adding Delta Private Jets and partnering with Delta, our membership platform has evolved to one that can fulfill a vast range of flight needs on a very large scale."

As part of this transaction Delta's Chief Operating Officer, Gil West, has joined the Wheels Up Board of Directors.

"This innovative partnership is the latest step in Delta's efforts to transform travel into a part of the journey to look forward to," West said. "Bringing together the Delta brand, DPJ's renowned reliability and scale, and the exceptional experiences that are the hallmark of Wheels Up, is opening up a whole new world of travel options to more travelers than ever before."

The Wheels Up and Delta Private Jets teams will be working together to ensure a seamless transition for all DPJ employees and customers. DPJ employees will continue to operate out of their current location in Cincinnati, OH.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented and passionate Delta Private Jets employees into the Wheels Up family and for Gil West to join our Board of Directors," said Dichter.

Over the next year, Wheels Up and Delta will continue introducing exciting cross-platform benefits and features, all designed to add more value for their members and customers.

Financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed, and there is no expected impact to Delta's 2020 financial guidance.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading private aviation company that delivers a total aviation solution. Created and led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, the company offers three membership options—Connect, Core, and Business—that significantly reduce the cost to fly privately, while providing over 8,000 members across North America with unparalleled safety, service, flexibility, and quality. Wheels Up gives members access to one of the world's largest owned and managed fleets of private aircraft, totaling nearly 200 planes—as well as the Program Fleet, which includes over 1,250 Wheels Up safety-vetted and verified partner aircraft in the Light, Midsize, Super-Mid, and Large-Cabin Categories. Many of these options can be booked instantly.

Connect Members receive access to all aircraft on an as-available basis. For Core and Business Members, access is guaranteed on the King Air 350i, as available on the Citation Excel/XLS and Citation X, and guaranteed at the category level on the Program Fleet. Core and Business Members enjoy aircraft availability with real-time dynamic pricing backed by capped hourly rates for time flown only, up to 365 days a year and with as little as 24 hours' notice.

Popular features such as Shared Flights, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttles, and The Community, an online platform of members-only forums to facilitate flight sharing, enable members to further reduce their cost of flying private. Through a groundbreaking partnership with Delta Air Lines, members have unique access and exclusive cross-platform benefits. Renowned events and benefits from among the world's preeminent lifestyle brands make up the company's Wheels Down program.

About Delta

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 80,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, delivering a world-class travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns. With its constant drive to invest, innovate and expand, Delta today is the world's No. 1 airline by total revenues. Delta serves nearly 200 million people every year, taking customers across its industry-leading global network to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member. Delta has been recognized as one of Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the ninth time in 10 years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented eight consecutive years and has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Worldwide for two consecutive years. More about Delta can be found on the Delta News Hub as well as delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter, and Facebook.com/delta.

Wheels Up Partners LLC ("Wheels Up") does not operate aircraft; FAA licensed and DOT registered air carriers participating in the program exercise full operational control of all flights offered by or arranged through Wheels Up. For on-demand flights and shuttle flights operated as scheduled service, Wheels Up acts solely as an agent for Wheels Up members and guests in arranging these flights on their behalf. For shuttle flights operated as Public Charter service, Wheels Up acts as principal in offering these flights subject to the DOT's Public Charter rules contained in 14 CFR Part 380. All aircraft owned or leased by Wheels Up are leased to the operating air carrier and are operated exclusively by that air carrier.

