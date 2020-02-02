Wheels Up Hosted Seventh Annual Members and VIP Only Super Saturday Tailgate and Exclusive Dinners at the Wheels Up "Rao's by the Beach" Pop-Up to Celebrate Miami's Big Game

Wheels Up, the leader in private aviation, hosted its seventh annual Super Saturday Tailgate party for members and VIP's on February 1st, 2020 in Wynwood, Miami with prominent figures in sports and entertainment. At the event were Wheels Up member-ambassadors and co-hosts Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Rich Eisen, Ron Rivera, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Golic, Mike Tirico, Kirk Herbstreit, Steve Levy and Lawrence Tynes; many shared their picks for the game during the annual pre-game chalk talk.

Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate partner activations included BMW vehicles on display, a Bose shoppable outdoor pop-up store, an immersive art and fitness lounge from Alex Rodriguez's TruFusion, a Rao's meatball station, and a Whispering Angel rosé bar. Guests were also gifted branded gear from the Wheels Up team store. The event featured a surprise performance when Keegan-Michael Key joined The Barnstorm on stage. Later, Baker Mayfield sang on stage with Kelley James and the crowd sang along.

Earlier in the week, Wheels Up hosted dinner parties with W South Beach at the pop-up restaurant, "Rao's by the Beach." The outpost of the iconic Italian restaurant that is known for being New York City's toughest reservation is part of an exclusive collaboration with Wheels Up, Rao's and W South Beach. "Rao's by the Beach" was meticulously designed in the same style as the 124-year-old original in New York. Throughout the week, celebrity guests Ciara, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock, Josephine Skriver, Haley Kalil and Jasmine Sanders attended the private dinner parties and enjoyed cuisine from Chef Dino Gatto.

"Our signature Super Saturday Tailgate event and exclusive collaboration with Rao's are highly anticipated by our members and VIP guests throughout the year," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and CEO of Wheels Up. "We're glad to have kicked off 2020 with the first Wheels Up events in Miami and look forward to delivering more unique experiences for our members to create special memories on and off the ramp."

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/g6cburcdwwzpbqt/AADck85Tl499NHog22S9oDjEa?dl=0

For more information on Wheels Up and its membership options, please visit: https://www.wheelsup.com/.

