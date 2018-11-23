Wheels Up Hosts Star-Studded Fifth Annual Super Saturday Tailgate

Wheels Up, the revolutionary membership-based private aviation company, hosted its fifth annual Super Saturday Tailgate party on February 2nd, 2019 for its members and VIP guests in Atlanta. Wheels Up counts New England Patriots Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and Los Angeles Rams Jared Goff and Sean McVay as members and ambassadors for the brand.

The members-only event has developed a reputation as the premiere party during Super Bowl weekend hosted by some of the biggest icons in sports and entertainment. This year's hosts included Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt, Steve Smith Sr., Sam Darnold, Larry Fitzgerald, Mike Tirico, Scott Van Pelt, Rich Eisen, Ron Rivera, Mike Golic, Kevin Harvick, Kirk Herbstreit, and Mark Teixeira. Other notable guests include HRH Princess Beatrice of York, Brett Favre, Maria Menounos, Jimmy Tatro, Jameis Winston, and David Portnoy.

"Our Super Saturday Tailgate is always an incredible experience for our Wheels Up Members and VIP guests," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and CEO of Wheels Up. "We love putting on this event to bring our Wheels Up community together for a special, fun and family-friendly afternoon."

A highlight of the event was the pop-up of legendary Italian restaurant Rao's where guests enjoyed Executive Chef Dino Gatto's cuisine, which is typically reserved for those who own tables at Rao's ultra-exclusive 123-year-old location in Harlem, New York City. The event also included a surprise performance from Darryl "DMC" McDaniels.

Additional partners for the event included Bose, BMW, Cintron, Diageo and TruFusion. Guests were also gifted a selection of their favorite Wheels Up gear at the Wheels Up Team Store.



