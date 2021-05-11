Wheels Up Taps Former Amazon and Airbnb Executive Vinayak Hegde as Chief Marketplace Officer

"Vinayak is a true product, revenue and technology expert with an outstanding track record at Amazon and Airbnb, arguably the most successful global marketplaces," said Dichter. "He is an incredible asset as we continue to build our app and marketplace capabilities. His ability to optimize multiple processes in order to grow our marketplace ecosystem supports our overall mission to democratize private aviation so more people than ever can experience private flying."

"I am thrilled to be joining Wheels Up during this pivotal time for the Company," said Hegde. "Wheels Up is a pioneer in the private aviation industry in so many ways and I am looking forward to accelerating the marketplace growth and expanded adoption. The team has developed a strong foundation and together we will realize the vision of its potential."

Hegde has been recognized as one of the early innovators to combine data, product, engineering, marketing and revenue management to help companies scale their consumer internet offerings. He joins Wheels Up with more than two decades of experience leading global teams in the technology and digital sector. Most recently, he served as President and COO of Blink Health, an online health service company that facilitates a means for consumers to obtain cost-effective prescription medications. Previously, Hegde was CMO of Airbnb for the company's Global Homes business and the Head of Growth for all of Airbnb where he was responsible for the growth and marketing of their worldwide business, which grew to $4.8 billion in revenue and over $38 billion in bookings during his tenure. His experience also includes senior positions at Groupon including being the Global CMO and owning Marketing and Revenue Management where he launched Groupon's brand campaigns and growth strategy, which grew to service over 50 million customers worldwide with over 160 million Groupon app downloads. While at Amazon for over a decade, Hegde was General Manager owning Amazon's CRM and Email, Amazon Goldbox and Deals, Amazon Smile and the Amazon Affiliates program, and also led product and engineering for Amazon's traffic and marketing organization. Hegde graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka, India.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its Customers, Members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

Wheels Up Media Contact:

JONESWORKS

[email protected]rks.com

SOURCE Wheels Up