Wheels Up's Justin Firestone to speak at ASU Aviation Panel

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Founding Partner Justin Firestone will serve as a distinguished panelist on the Arizona State University Aviation Career Panel on Tuesday, November 6th, 2018.

Enrolled students and attendees will hear about Mr. Firestone's storied aviation career which started as an enrolled student at Arizona State University while also touching on the history and future of his current venture as a Founding Partner at Wheels Up.

"We are thrilled to have Justin come back to campus and tell his story. Our Aviation Career Panel is yet another way we are connecting our world-class students with respective leaders in the aviation industry," said Marc O'Brien, Lecturer Senior and Program Chair, Aviation Programs at Arizona State University.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a revolutionary membership-based private aviation company that significantly reduces the upfront costs to fly privately, while providing unparalleled flexibility, service and safety. Wheels Up offers guaranteed access up to 365 days a year to a private fleet of new Beechcraft King Air 350i, Citation Excel/XLS and Citation X aircraft to individual, family and corporate members. Wheels Up Members can also make use of the Wheels Up Flight Desk for vetted and verified charter aircraft in North America and Europe. With the cutting-edge Wheels Up mobile app, members can seamlessly book flights, manage their accounts, participate in ride-share opportunities and select Hot Flights, a vast selection of one-way "empty leg" flights that are posted daily to the app and updated in real time. Members also have access to Wheels Down, a program featuring exclusive events and experiences, unique partner benefits and a full-service luxury concierge.

*Wheels Up acts as agent for Wheels Up Members and is not the operator of the program aircraft; FAA licensed and DOT registered air carriers participating in the program exercise full operational control of all flights offered by or arranged through Wheels Up. All aircraft owned or leased by Wheels Up are leased to the operating air carrier and are operated exclusively by that air carrier.

