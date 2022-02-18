When Does it Make Sense to Hire an Accountant? Experts Weigh In

For prospective business owners, hiring an accountant can be helpful when drafting an initial business plan. An accountant can smooth out any wrinkles in the plan and assist in setting realistic, achievable financial goals and projections. This will significantly increase the business owner's chances of being approved for a bank loan and finding investors.

To begin with, many small business owners take on the role of accountant themselves on top of their other responsibilities. However, as the business grows and the accounting work becomes more complex, this is not a sustainable practice. XO Accounting explains that there are many moving parts in the accountancy side of business ownership; data entry, business data analytics, system creation and bookkeeping are all skills that need to be mastered in order to have an accurate, efficient accounting system. Unless the owner or employee taking on these tasks is well versed in accounting, they can very quickly become overwhelmed. When this happens, XO Accounting urges business owners to engage the services of an accountant.

In some cases, it is in a business's best legal interest to hire a chartered accountant in order to avoid issues or fines. Things like tax compliance can be tricky for someone who isn't a licensed professional to figure out. Mistakes could be costly to fix and often have dire consequences. This also applies to businesses being audited. Being flagged for an audit by the government is serious; an accountant can help a business owner prepare to be audited and prevent future audits.

