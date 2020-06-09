When EdTech Meets GameDev: A European Educational Game Hit the Market in June

LogicLike tested its game from March to May 2020, during which it saw a high degree of product-market fit. The company is now launching its flagship product, logiclike.com, in English.

LogicLike's goal was to create a game that benefits every user's mind and develops the skills of the future:

Logical and engineering thinking

Expertly analyzing information

Knowing how to think and reason critically

Matvey Olevinsky, CEO, says:

"LogicLike is a challenging brain game with its own characters, course-based gameplay, and benefits for players of all ages. It helps children improve critical thinking and problem-solving, while also helping adults keep their mind fit and engage in a productive pastime."

The game has something for everyone in the family. All the puzzles are divided by age group and difficulty level that become progressively more challenging.

LogicLike has its own universe of characters. The stars of the show are Steam and the Professor. They lead players through the gameplay and provide tips and encouragement.

Some features:

This EdTech game offers unique one-of-a-kind content created by LogicLike's 30-strong devoted in-house team members. The game-like settings continually keep players interested. Users can track their achievements, get certificates, and open exciting mini-game collections to play. The game already has its own community where players can support each other as they play and improve.

Starting in June 2020, LogicLike is available in English on WEB, App Store, and Google Play.

Company Profile

LogicLike is an EdTech IT product company from Minsk, Belarus (the literal center of Europe). The company's flagship product is a game-based platform for kids and adults with more than 700k monthly active users. It's available on the web and mobile devices. LogicLike improves critical thinking and problem-solving through interactive gameplay. There are more than 2,500 mind-challenging puzzles, tons of helpful explanations and hints, as well as logic mini-games and tests developed in-house.

