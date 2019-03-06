When It Comes to Stroke, It's Ok to Overreact

If you suspect stroke, call 911 immediately. Hesitation and fear cost time. The sooner you notice the signs of stroke and call 911, the better the chance for treatment and recovery.3

A sudden onset of the following may indicate stroke and early detection of the symptoms is critical:

Confusion Difficulty Understanding Dizziness Loss of Balance Numbness Severe Headache Trouble Speaking Trouble Walking Vision Changes Weakness4

To learn more about stroke and how to recognize all 10 signs and symptoms, visit strokeawareness.com for additional information.

From Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Genentech is committed to stroke education and awareness.

Stroke Facts. Retrieved March 23, 2018 from https://www.cdc.gov/stroke/facts.htm What is Stroke? Retrieved March 23, 2018 from http://www.stroke.org/understand-stroke/what-stroke Act FAST. Retrieved March 23, 2018 from http://www.stroke.org/understand-stroke/recognizing-stroke/act-fast Stroke Warning Signs and Symptoms. Retrieved March 22, 2018 from http://www.strokeassociation.org/STROKEORG/WarningSigns/Stroke-Warning-Signs-and-Symptoms_UCM_308528_SubHomePage.jsp

SOURCE Genentech